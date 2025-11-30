Watch: Nikhil Kamath's Elon Musk Podcast Trailer Is Live

Zerodha founder Nikhil Kamath's next guest is none other than Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk. Sharing a black and white trailer on his social media platforms, Kamath cleared the air around the 'People by WTF' podcast guest that began on Friday evening after the entrepreneur shared a black and white teaser featuring Musk.

A minute-and-a-half-long promo video shows the two sitting across each other in what appears to be an office and discussing a range of topics - from Musk's love for the letter 'X' to Matrix.

Kamath captioned the video: "Here's to delaying gratification. The future belongs to the patient" and tagged Musk.

Kamath Teases Podcast With Musk

The trailer begins with Kamath sharing his first thoughts on Musk's appearance. "You are a lot bigger and bulkier, muscular than I would have thought you are," Kamath says in a light-hearted comment.

The trailer shows the two exchanging laughter, sipping coffee and answering fun questions.

"If you were to be a character from the Matrix, who would you be?" asks Kamath.

"Hopefully not Agent Smith," says Musk and breaks into a laughter. "He is my hero."

The world's richest man, Musk, goes on to joke about having a friend and reveals his love for the letter X. In October 2022, Musk took over Twitter in a $44 billion deal and later renamed it to X.

The release date of the episode 16 of 'People by WTF' podcast featuring Musk is yet to be announced.

How The Internet Is Reacting

"The cross over no one expected and we got this before gta 6," wrote an X user while taking a dig at the postponement of the release of GTA 6 or Grand Theft Auto, one of the most awaited games.

"Bro, if the teaser itself feels like a masterclass, imagine the full episode. Nikhil Kamath really bagged the craziest guest . Elon looks like he's about to say things no one is ready for," added another, reflecting excitement for the full show.

Another X user lauded Kamath for bringing high-profile guests to his podcast. "Man!!!! You have changed the whole Indian Podcast scenario. Kudos to you and your team Nikhil. Today I understood one thing that big people always want to reach right people rather than large numbers of people," they wrote.

"Another podcast where two billionaires tell us how 'anyone can do it', as if we all keep rockets and fintech companies in our garage," added one more.

When The Internet Thought It Is AI-Generated

When Kamath dropped the teaser on Friday evening, some thought it is AI-generated. One X user asked Grok, the in-house chatbot of Musk-owned platform, whether the clip was real.

Grok responded firmly, stating, "Yes, the video appears to be AI-generated. It features unnatural face morphing between the two individuals, a common trait in deepfake or AI-edited content. This aligns with user discussions and visual analysis."

The user disagreed, insisting the teaser was genuine but intentionally created to resemble AI work. Grok, however, doubled down on its assessment, replying, "Interesting take!"

Nikil Kamath And Podcasts

Kamath has two podcasts - 'WTF' and 'People by WTF'.

The latter is a series where Kamath converses with "personalities who stand out in their industries around the world." In the past, he has interviewed Uber CEO Dara Khosrowshahi, OpenAI CEO Sam Altman, YouTube CEO Neal Mohan, Bill Gates, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Ranbir Kapoor, among others.