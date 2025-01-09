PM Modi Makes Podcast Debut With Zerodha Co-Founder Nikhil Kamath: "Don't Know How It'll Go"

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is the next guest on Nikhil Kamath's podcast series called 'People By WTF', a new trailer has revealed. Earlier, the Zerodha co-founder had sparked buzz online with a teaser of the upcoming episode of his podcast, where he was seen talking to a mysterious guest in Hindi. The promo clip sent social media into a frenzy with many speculating that the guest was none other than PM Modi. Now, the billionaire shared a two-minute trailer of the episode with the caption, "People with The Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi | Ep 6 Trailer".

The video shows Mr Kamath in a candid conversation with the Prime Minister. "I am sitting here in front of you and talking, I feel nervous. It's a tough conversation for me," the entrepreneur says in the video in Hindi. "This is my first podcast, I don't know how it'll go with your audience," a smiling PM Modi responds.

PM Modi also reposted Mr Kamath's post with the caption, "I hope you all enjoy this as much as we enjoyed creating it for you!"

Watch the video below:

I hope you all enjoy this as much as we enjoyed creating it for you! https://t.co/xth1Vixohn — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) January 9, 2025

In the trailer, the Zerodha co-founder shared his vision for the episode of the podcast, saying that he wanted to draw parallels between politics and entrepreneurship. The billionaire also asked the Prime Minister about the current state of the world, with wars raging in certain parts of the world.

The duo also talked about PM Modi's old speeches when he was a chief minister. "I said something in an insensitive way. Mistakes happen. I am human, not a God," he said.

Further, the two discussed the Prime Minister's two consecutive terms in office. "Growing up in a South Indian middle-class home, we were always told that politics is a dirty game. This belief is so ingrained in our psyche that it is almost impossible to change it. What is your one advice for people who think the same?" Mr Kamath asked.

"If you believed in what you said, we would not be having this conversation," PM Modi responded.

The trailer of the sixth episode has already captivated the audience. However, the exact release date remains a mystery.

Reacting to the trailer, one user wrote, "Massive !! Really looking forward to this episode and this side of Modi Ji."

"Exciting to see what insights come from this episode! Always interesting to hear from influential leaders," commented another. "Good to see genuine question being put forth. These are the questions which we as people actually want to ask a PM, for overall benefit of the nation," expressed a third user.

Notably, the upcoming episode will mark PM Modi's debut on a podcast. While he already hosts 'Mann Ki Baat' and has been part of various television interviews, this will be his first appearance in the podcast format.