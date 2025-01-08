Nikhil Kamath's Podcast Promo Sparks Buzz, Internet Speculates PM Modi As Guest

Zerodha co-founder Nikhil Kamath has sparked buzz online with a teaser for the next episode of his podcast series called 'People By WTF'. On Wednesday, Mr Kamath shared a short clip of himself talking in Hindi, recounting a past meeting with the guest in Bengaluru. In the promo, the billionaire reminded the guest that they met a few years ago during a startup conference in Bengaluru. He did not reveal the name of his guest for the episode. However, social media users were quick to speculate that it might be Prime Minister Narendra Modi - based on the distinctive laughter heard at the end of the promo.

Mr Kamath posted the clip with no caption. "You might not remember, but this happened a few years ago when you visited Bengaluru to meet people from the startup (ecosystem). Your last meeting of the night was with us. Even then, I was the one asking you questions, as you sat with us for an hour," Mr Kamath said in the promo.

Watch the video below:

The cryptic hints dropped in the teaser have led many to believe that the guest is none other than PM Modi.

Reacting to the promo, one user wrote, "Your podcast turned out to be the first podcast where he will appear. Super amazing."

"Have to applaud PM Modi. He EVOLVES with time like no other politician. He knows where to find the connect with the youth. Won't be surprised from here on politicians across the board having free flow conversations, more in the form of a discussion instead of the traditional interviews on TV news channels. Good to see entrepreneurial spirit emerging in the country," said another user.

Also Read | "Real Money Is With...": Zerodha's Nithin Kamath Names 2 Cities Behind 80% Of Equity Delivery Trades

"WHATTT !!! THE PRIME MINISTER with THE NIKHIL KAMATH. This is going to be an absolute Blasttttt,!" expressed a third user. "Damn! Just when I think he can't top this, Nikhil sets the bar higher," commented another.

"How can anyone not recognise that laugh. Waiting eagerly for this one," said a user, while another wrote, "A separate video on behind the scenes for this interview please."

Notably, if this speculation turns out to be true, it would mark PM Modi's debut on a podcast. While he already hosts 'Mann Ki Baat' and has been part of various television interviews, this could be his first appearance in the podcast format.