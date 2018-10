Counting of votes will be held on December 11 for all states, said Chief Election Commissioner OP Rawat.

Assembly elections in Madhya Pradesh and Mizoram would be held on November 28 and the counting of votes on December 11, it was announced on Saturday. The dates were announced by Chief Election Commissioner OP Rawat during a press conference.

The term for the 230-member Madhya Pradesh Assembly expires on January 7, 2019, while the tenure of the 40-member Mizoram Assembly is till December 15, 2018.