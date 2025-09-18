In Poll-Bound Assam, Election Body Begins Voter Mapping Ahead Of Roll Revision

With Assam slated to go to the elections by April next year, the Election Commission has started a pre-Special Intensive Revision (SIR) voter mapping exercise in the state.

The process of including vital details in the electoral rolls is currently underway in several constituencies, sources added.

The Election Commission of India has instructed Booth Level Officers (BLOs) to affix house numbers to voters and identify voters whose houses do not have numbers. The Chief Electoral Officer of Assam is overseeing a comprehensive voter-mapping exercise, matching voters listed in the 2025 electoral roll with those from the 2005 rolls, the last time such an intensive revision was undertaken in the state, sources further added.

The main objective, according to EC sources, is to identify legacy voters, track demographic shifts, a major issue in poll-bound Assam, and eliminate discrepancies.

This is also the first comprehensive revision of the voters' list following the constituency delimitation in 2023, which redrew boundaries across all 126 assembly seats in the state.

Interestingly, BLOs in Assam have also been asked to prepare a separate list of people aged 100 years or above, and another list of houses with 10 or more voters, in addition to separate lists for first-time voters, sources further added.

In addition to identifying new voters, BLOs will now be collecting birth certificates, photographs, parents' voter identity cards, and address proof. For deletions, death certificates are compulsory, sources further added.

