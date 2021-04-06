PM's Appeal In Four Languages As 4 States, 1 Union Territory Vote Today

PM Modi has been urging voters to step out and use their democratic right. (File)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi tweeted in Bengali, Malayalam, Tamil and English as he made a strong appeal to voters in four states and Puducherry, a union territory, to step out and use their democratic right. Polling is taking place today in a single Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Puduchery as they vote in a single phase to elect the next government.

Assam and Bengal are holding their third phase of election, which also happens to be the final phase for Assam. Bengal, however, has five more phases left.

Elections are taking place in Assam, Kerala, Puducherry, Tamil Nadu and West Bengal. I request the people in these places to vote in record numbers, particularly the young voters. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) April 6, 2021

He made the same appeal in Bengali, Assamese, Tamil and Malyalam too to reach out to the voters in the respective states.