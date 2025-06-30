AIMIM To Join Team Opposition In Bihar Polls? What Asaduddin Owaisi Said

As the political temperature in Bihar rises months ahead of the Assembly polls, the NDA and the Opposition camp are holding frenetic negotiations over seat-sharing. Against this backdrop, AIMIM's Asaduddin Owaisi has said he does not want an NDA government in Bihar and the party has spoken to leaders in the RJD-Congress Mahagathbandhan on the alliance subject. The Hyderabad MP pointed out that "nothing came out" of similar attempts in the last election.

The Congress has, in the past, accused the AIMIM of being the BJP's 'B team' and said its contesting polls indirectly helps the BJP. It is also significant that Mr Owaisi's support base in the minority community can potentially upset the Muslim-Yadav combination RJD relies on. Also, Mr Owaisi had gained huge popularity over his public remarks in the wake of the Pahalgam terror attack and Operation Sindoor and this can potentially benefit the AIMIM in this election.

In an interview with news agency ANI, Mr Owaisi said AIMIM's Bihar unit chief Akhtarul Iman has spoken to leaders of Mahagathbandhan. "Our state president, Akhtarul Iman, has spoken to some leaders in the Mahagathbandhan, and he has categorically stated that we do not want the BJP or NDA to come back in power in Bihar. Now it is up to these political parties that want to prevent the NDA from returning to power in Bihar. Five years ago, I had also tried it personally. Nothing came out of it."

"This time, our state president is trying. But it is up to them. We will be contesting elections in Seemanchal and outside Seemanchal also. If they are not ready, I am ready to contest everywhere. Wait for the time to come. It is too early to announce the exact number (of seats)," he said.

In the 2020 polls, AIMIM surprised by winning five of the 20 seats it contested. Four of its MLAs later joined RJD, but the poll performance still showed the party had gained political heft in Bihar. The AIMIM contesting separately has the potential to harm the Opposition alliance by splitting the minority vote, a key factor in the election.

The BJP-JDU is looking to retain power in the upcoming polls, as smaller allies such as Chiraj Paswan's LJP (Ram Vilas) are posturing to crack a good seat-sharing deal. The RJD and the Congress, on the other hand, will be looking to return to power. Jan Suraaj, a political front led by former poll strategist Prashant Kishor, is also in the fight this time.