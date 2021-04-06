Assembly Elections 2021 Voting Live: West Bengal, Assam, Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Puducherry Vote Today

Elections 2021: Assam, Bengal, Kerala, Tamil Nadu and Puducherry will vote today. (Representational)

Over 20 crore people from Assam, Bengal, Kerala, Tamil Nadu and Puducherry will vote in a mammoth electoral exercise today. For the latter three this is the first and only phase of polling. It is Assam's third and final, while Bengal has five more.

31 seats will go to the polls in Bengal in this phase. All 234 seats in Tamil Nadu - where the AIADMK and DMK traditionally reign supreme - vote in a single phase today. In Assam, the final phase will see 40 seats in play, with the ruling BJP targeting a second term. The 140 seats of neighbouring Kerala also vote in a single phase today, with the LDF government led by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan looking to retain power. Puducherry is currently under President's Rule after the dramatic collapse of the V Narayanasamy-led Congress government. The party will contest 14 of the 30 Assembly seats, with the DMK getting 13 and smaller allies the rest.

Polling for all constituencies will begin at 7 am and finish at 6 pm. The results of all five elections will be declared on May 2.

Here are the live updates on West Bengal, Assam, Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Puducherry Elections 2021: