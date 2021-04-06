Elections 2021 Live Updates: 'Smooth' Polling Underway In 4 States, Puducherry In Busiest Election Day

Elections 2021: A CRPF personnel carries an elderly voter to a polling booth in Bengal.

Over 30% of the eligible voters have exercised their franchise in West Bengal, Kerala And Assam till 11 am. The union territory of Puducherry has seen an impressive turnout of 35-59% so far. Tamil Nadu - where polls are being held in single phase - has recorded a turnout of 20.84% in the first five hours of polling.

After weeks-long campaign sessions, marathon rallies and mammoth road shows, the southern states of Tamil Nadu and Kerala and the union territory of Puducherry will vote in the third phase of the eight-phased election today. Voting in West Bengal and Assam - which voted in the first two phases - will also take place in the third phase.

Meanwhile, an election officer in Bengal was suspended after he claimed he slept overnight with an electronic voting machine (EVM) at the home of a Trinamool Congress leader. The EVM and VVPAT will not be used in the polls, the election body said this morning. Tapan Sarkar, the deputed officer for Howrah's Sector 17 in AC 177 Uluberia Uttar, was found to have taken a reserve EVM to his politician-relative's home to sleep over. Charges for major punishment will now be framed against the official, authorities have said. Police officials attached to him will also face action, they said.

Along with the state polls, voting will also take place for Lok Sabha bypolls for Tamil Nadu's Kanyakumari and Kerala's Malappuram seats.

Here are the live updates of assembly elections in West Bengal, Assam, Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Puducherry:

Apr 06, 2021 13:23 (IST) Assembly Elections 2021: Tamil Star Ajith Trends After Taking Away Unmasked Fan's Phone At Polling Booth

In footage that has now going viral, a fan manages to get close enough to the actor to take a selfie with him - without Ajith's consent

"People who say BJP has no place in Tamil Nadu will see BJP making a mark this time": BJP's Khushbu Sundar to NDTV's Sam Daniel

Apr 06, 2021 13:16 (IST) Kerala Election Today As LDF-UDF Revolving Door Meets BJP's Push

In a state with a four-decades-old tradition of alternating between the two main coalitions every five years, will these elections buck the trend - that's the all-important question that more than 2.74 crore people in Kerala will get to decide today.

Marumalarchi Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (MDMK) Chief Vaiko casts his vote at Kalingapatty

Apr 06, 2021 12:51 (IST) Election voting: Heavyweight candidates in Kerala







Apr 06, 2021 12:48 (IST) Phase 3 election news: 20 crore voters in 4 states, 1 union territory voting today





Over 20 crore people from Assam, Bengal, Kerala, Tamil Nadu and Puducherry are voting in a mammoth electoral exercise today. For the latter three, this is the first and only phase of polling. It is Assam's third and final, while Bengal has five more.

Apr 06, 2021 12:45 (IST) Tamil Nadu voting: Chief Minister E Palaniswami voted in Siluvampalayam



Earlier, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami voted at a polling station in Siluvampalayam, Eddapadi and urged voters in the state to do the same. "I appeal to all to cast their vote in the legislative assembly elections," said the Chief Minister.

Polling across 234 Assembly constituencies in 38 districts of the state began at 7 am.

Apr 06, 2021 12:34 (IST) Kerala voting: Congress MP Shashi Tharoor casts vote





Congress MP Shashi Tharoor casts vote at a polling station in Thiruvananthapuram, Kerala.

140 seats in the state are voting in single phase today. Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan's CPM is contesting 77 seats, with 21 going to the CPI and the rest to smaller allies, including the JDS (four) and Sharad Pawar's NCP (three). The LDF is also supporting 11 Independents. The Congress, which leads the UDF, is contesting 93 seats, the IUML 25 and the Kerala Congress 10. The BJP is contesting 113 seats, with 21 going to the BDJS.

Polling continues in the constituency of Yanam, an enclave of Puducherry, geographically located in the East Godavari District, Andhra Pradesh

Situation is fine at many places but not okay where we're strong. At booth 45, people voted for TMC but it's going to BJP. In Arandi-ii, our workers were beaten. Central Forces are also not neutral.They're telling people to vote for BJP: Sujata Mondal, TMC candidate from Arambagh

Polling continues in the constituency of Yanam, an enclave of Puducherry, geographically located in the East Godavari District, Andhra Pradesh.

Apr 06, 2021 12:09 (IST) Tamil Nadu voting: EPS's biggest election against DMK-Congress, Kamal Haasan



Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami is fighting from Edappadi, Deputy Chief Minister O Panneerselvam from Bodinayakanur and DMK chief MK Stalin from Kolathur. AMMK chief TTV Dhinakaran is on the ballot in Kovilpatti and Kamal Haasan from Coimbatore (South). The BJP's big names include Vanathi Srinivasan - who faces Kamal in Coimbatore - and actor Khushbu Sundar.

Apr 06, 2021 11:57 (IST) Election voting: 34.71% turnout in Bengal, 31.04% in Kerala, 33.18% in Assam till 11 am





Congress leader AK Antony cast his vote at Government High School, Thiruvananthapuram earlier today

Congress leader AK Antony cast his vote at Government High School, Jagathy in Thiruvananthapuram earlier today.

Assam Minister and BJP leader Himanta Biswa Sarma casts his vote at a polling station in Amingaon, Guwahati

Apr 06, 2021 11:30 (IST) Assam voting: Himanta Sarma casts vote in Guwahati





Assam Minister and BJP leader Himanta Biswa Sarma casts his vote at a polling station in Amingaon, Guwahati.

30 seats in Assam will vote in the third and final phase. The ruling BJP - which is targeting a second term - is contesting 20 seats, with allies AGP and UPPL contesting 13 and eight, respectively. . The Congress, at the head of an opposition alliance, is contesting 24, with Badruddin Ajmal's AIUDF getting 12, the BPF eight and CPM one. In some seats, allied parties have each put up their own candidate.

In 2016, the BJP-AGP pair won 15 seats. The BPF, which was then an ally, won eight. The Congress won 11 and the AIUDF six.

ITBP troops guarding booths and helping senior citizens in Kulpi, Sundarbans during third phase of West Bengal Assembly polls today

Apr 06, 2021 11:25 (IST) Elections 2021: 20 crore voters in four states, 1 union territory are eligible to vote today



Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami casts his vote at a polling station in Siluvampalayam, Eddapadi

Apr 06, 2021 11:11 (IST) Kerala voting: State Finance Minister Thomas Isaac casts vote



Some 2.74 crore voters will exercise their franchise to decide the fate of 957 candidates including high-profile leaders and independents in 140 Assembly constituencies across the state. The ruling LDF is hoping to retain power for a second consecutive term breaking the state's four-decades-old trend of alternating between the UDF every five year.

Apr 06, 2021 10:55 (IST) Puducherry Elections: Congress contesting in 14 seats, ally DMK in 13



Puducherry - which is voting in single phase - witnessed an impressive turnout of 15.12 per cent in the first three hours of polling. The union territory is currently under President's Rule after the dramatic collapse of the V Narayanasamy-led Congress government. The party is contesting 14 of the 30 Assembly seats, with the DMK getting 13 and smaller allies the rest. As in Tamil Nadu, the BJP has ceded majority to a local party - in this case, the AINRC of former Chief Minister N Rangaswamy. The BJP is contesting nine to its 16 seats, with the AIADMK getting the rest.

Apr 06, 2021 10:43 (IST) Assam Voting: 40 seats vote in third and final phase in Assam



Assamese actor Kopil Bora is among early voters in the state. (Pic credit: Ceo Assam)



In Assam, the final phase sees 40 seats in play, with the ruling BJP targeting a second term. The Congress, at the head of an opposition alliance, is contesting 24, with Badruddin Ajmal's AIUDF getting 12, the BPF eight and CPM one. In some seats, allied parties have each put up their own candidate. The BJP is contesting 20 seats, with allies AGP and UPPL contesting 13 and eight, respectively. In 2016, the BJP-AGP pair won 15 seats. The BPF, which was then an ally, won eight. The Congress won 11 and the AIUDF six.

Apr 06, 2021 10:35 (IST) Tamil Nadu Voting: Congress leader Karti Chidambaram casts vote in Tiruppathur





Congress leader Karti Chidambaram casts vote at polling booth number 276 in Tiruppathur, Sivaganga district.

Apr 06, 2021 10:29 (IST) Kerala Voting: Kerala Health Minister KK Shailaja casts her vote in Kannur





Kerala Health Minister KK Shailaja casts her vote in Kannur. She is contesting for the fourth time and has lost once in the Assembly elections. As a health minister, she led Kerala's efforts against the outbreak of Nipah and the COVID pandemic. (ANI)

Actor Vijay arrives to cast his vote in Chennai's Neelankarai

Apr 06, 2021 10:11 (IST) Election News Live: 14.62% Polling In Bengal, Over 13% In Kerala And Tamil Nadu Till 9 am



15.12 per cent of the eligible voters have cast their vote till 9 am in Puducherry, according to the Election Commission. Neighbouring Tamil Nadu (13.80 per cent) and Kerala (13.88 per cent) have also seen impressive turnout.

Meanwhile, 14.62 per cent of the voters in West Bengal have exercised their faranchise till 9 am, data shows. Voter turnout at Assam is 12.83 per cent.

Apr 06, 2021 09:49 (IST) Kerala assembly election 2021: State BJP president, family cast their votes





Kerala BJP President K Surendran and his family cast their votes in Modakkallur, Kozhikode

Kerala BJP President K Surendran and his family cast their votes in Modakkallur, Kozhikode

Apr 06, 2021 09:38 (IST) Assembly Election 2021 Voting: 31 seats in Bengal are voting in phase 3



The Trinamool is contesting all 31, as is the BJP. The Congress, which has allied with the Left, is contesting seven and the CPM 13, with the rest going to smaller allies like the ISF, AIFB and RSP. In 2016, the Trinamool won 29 of these seats and pocketed over 50 per cent of the votes.

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan casts his vote at a polling booth in Pinarayi

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan casts his vote at a polling booth in Pinarayi

Apr 06, 2021 09:21 (IST) #TamilNaduElections | MK Stalin-led DMK alliance hopes to oust AIADMK government



NDTV's Uma Sudhir and Sam Daniel report

Former Puducherry CM and Congress leader V Narayanasamy casts his vote

Apr 06, 2021 08:58 (IST) Phase 3 election news: Voting to take place in single phase in Kerala





Apr 06, 2021 08:50 (IST) Assembly Elections 2021 news: CPM is contesting 77 seats, Congress in 93 seats





The 140 seats of Kerala vote in a single phase today, with the LDF government led by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan looking to retain power. Mr Vijayan's CPM is contesting 77 seats, with 21 going to the CPI and the rest to smaller allies, including the JDS (four) and Sharad Pawar's NCP (three). The LDF is also supporting 11 Independents. The Congress, which leads the UDF, is contesting 93 seats, the IUML 25 and the Kerala Congress 10. The BJP is contesting 113 seats, with 21 going to the BDJS.

Opposition leader Ramesh Chennithala casts his vote at booth number 51A in Haripad

Apr 06, 2021 08:42 (IST) Phase 3 election live news: Senior citizen inaugurates a polling booth in Assam



A senior citizen inaugurates a polling booth in Bongaigaon in Assam. He was the first voter at the polling station to cast his vote.

I appeal to all to come out and cast their votes, says DMK's Udhayanidhi Stalin, who is contesting from the Chepauk assembly constituency

Apr 06, 2021 08:37 (IST) Tamil Nadu Assembly Election 2021: EPS's biggest election against DMK-Congress, Kamal Haasan





Chief Minister Edapaddi K Palaniswami and his ruling AIADMK, which has allied with the BJP, is contesting against the MK-Stalin-led DMK-Congress combine that swept 38 of 39 Lok Sabha seats in the state in 2019.

There are a total of 3,998 candidates across the 234 constituencies and around 6.3 crore people eligible to cast their votes, with the results to be declared on May 2.

Apr 06, 2021 08:35 (IST) Elections 2021: Over 20 crore people in 4 states, 1 union territory expected to vote today



Polling underway in Tamil Nadu's Coimbatore

West Bengal: Polling yet to begin at booth number 129 of AC 200 in Arambag, Hooghly. Voters continue to stand in a queue.

Apr 06, 2021 08:22 (IST) Election News: Voting will be held in 40 seats in Assam





Apr 06, 2021 08:21 (IST) Elections 2021: PM Modi's Appeal In 4 Languages As Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, Bengal, Assam Vote Today



Prime Minister Narendra Modi tweeted in Bengali, Malayalam, Tamil, Assamese and English as he made a strong appeal to voters in four states and Puducherry, a union territory, to step out and use their democratic right.

NR Congress chief N Rangaswamy visited Appa Paithiyam Swamy Temple and offered prayers today. He is contesting Puducherry Elections from Thattanchavady and Yanam constituencies.

Apr 06, 2021 08:18 (IST) Elections 2021: "India counting on you," Rahul Gandhi appeals to people to vote



Congress leader Rahul Gandhi has appealed to people in the four states and union territory of Puducherry to vote in large numbers. Do cast your votes today- India is counting on you.

BJP Puducherry President and candidate from Lawspet constituency, V Saminathan, casts his vote

DMK President MK Stalin cast his vote in Teynampet

Apr 06, 2021 08:16 (IST) Assembly Elections 2021- Rajinikanth, Kamal Haasan, E Sreedharan Vote Early In Today's Polls



Long queues witnessed at Uzanbazar polling station in Guwahati

Model Polling Booth with Green protocol measures at Palakkad Dist. Kerala. Electoral Literacy Club & Student Police Cadet volunteers are always ready to help Electors.

Apr 06, 2021 07:54 (IST) West Bengal Assembly Elections 2021: BJP candidate from Diamond Harbour casts vote





BJP candidate from Diamond Harbour in South 24 Parganas, Dipak Haldar casts his vote at Abdalpur F P Primary School in the district for the third phase of West Bengal assembly elections.

Makkal Needhi Maiam chief Kamal Haasan casts his vote at Chennai High School, Teynampet in Chennai

Apr 06, 2021 07:45 (IST) Tamil Nadu phase 3 polling: Rajinikanth casts vote in Thousand Lights constituency





Actor Rajinikanth casts vote at a polling booth in Stella Maris of Thousand Lights constituency. The key candidates in the constituency are Dr. Ezhilan Naganathan of the DMK and Khushbu Sundar of the BJP.

Two senior citizens cast their votes for the third and final phase of Assam Assembly Polls. Visuals from a polling booth in Kokrajhar

Apr 06, 2021 07:41 (IST) Elections 2021: Puducherry votes for 30 assembly seats





Puducherry will see a contest between the Congress-DMK alliance and the opposition tie-up of All India NR Congress, BJP, and AIADMK.

Makkal Needhi Maiam chief Kamal Haasan, his daughters Shruti Haasan and Akshara Haasan stand in a queue as they await their turn to cast vote. Visuals from Chennai High School, Teynampet in Chennai

Apr 06, 2021 07:31 (IST) Tamil Nadu phase 3 voting: Actor Ajith with wife Shalini at Thiruvanmiyur polling station





Actor Ajith with wife Shalini at Thiruvanmiyur polling station. Thiruvottiyur is one of the many assembly consetuencies in Tamil Nadu that will see close fight between the DMK and AIADMK. The constituency has been without an MLA since the passing of K P P Samy in February 2020. The by-elections were postponed due to the onset of COVID-19 pandemic.

Two senior citizens cast their votes for the third and final phase of Assam Assembly Polls. Visuals from a polling booth in Kokrajhar.

Apr 06, 2021 07:24 (IST) Tamil Nadu assembly election 2021: EPS's biggest election against DMK-Congress, Kamal Haasan





Tamil Nadu votes for a new government today in a single-phase Assembly election that pits Chief Minister Edapaddi K Palaniswami and his ruling AIADMK, which has allied with the BJP, against the MK-Stalin-led DMK-Congress combine that swept 38 of 39 Lok Sabha seats in the state in 2019.

'Metro Man' E Sreedharan casts vote at a polling booth in Ponnani

Apr 06, 2021 07:14 (IST) Assembly Elections phase 3: PM Modi urges people to vote in record numbers



Minutes after polling began, Prime Minister Narendra Modi tweeted urging the young voters to exercise their franchise in record numbers. Elections are taking place in Assam, Kerala, Puducherry, Tamil Nadu and West Bengal. I request the people in these places to vote in record numbers, particularly the young voters.

Apr 06, 2021 07:10 (IST) Kerala assembly election 2021: 'Metro Man' E Sreedharan among first to vote in Kerala





'Metro Man' E Sreedharan arrives at a polling station in Ponnani to cast his vote. Mr Sreedharan is BJP's candidate from Palakkad.

Apr 06, 2021 07:02 (IST) JUST IN: Voting begins in Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Puducherry and parts of west Bengal and Assam.

"It is new experience but I'm quietly confident. I don't necessarily have to show my confidence. In terms of support I've got from people, I think I'll win": Swapan Dasgupta, BJP candidate from Tarakeshwar

Apr 06, 2021 06:54 (IST) Assembly election 2021: Kerala votes in single phase



Some 2.74 crore voters will exercise their franchise to decide the fate of 957 candidates including high-profile leaders and independents in 140 Assembly constituencies across Kerala. The ruling LDF is hoping to retain power for a second consecutive term breaking the state's four-decades-old trend of alternating between the UDF every five year.

Social distancing being maintained at a polling station in Assam's Kokrajhar.

Mock poll underway at a polling booth in Diamond Harbour, South 24 Parganas district

Puducherry to vote today. Visuals from inside a polling station in Thattanchavady

Apr 06, 2021 06:25 (IST) In Tamil Nadu, EPS's Biggest Election Against DMK-Congress, Kamal Haasan

Tamil Nadu votes for a new government today in a single-phase Assembly election that pits Chief Minister Edapaddi K Palaniswami and his ruling AIADMK, which has allied with the BJP, against the MK-Stalin-led DMK-Congress combine that swept 38 of 39 Lok Sabha seats in the state in 2019.

Also in the mix are actor-politician Kamal Haasan and his MNM (Makkal Needhi Maiam) and a whole host of regional parties, in a state where politics (and elections) is usually dominated by the DMK and AIADMK, leaving even the BJP and Congress with very little space to operate.