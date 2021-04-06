Pics: Rajinikanth, Kamal Haasan, E Sreedharan Vote Early In Today's Polls

Voting began at 7 am for the final phase of polling in Assam and third phase in West Bengal. Voting also begins for the single-phase polling in Kerala, Puducherry and Tamil Nadu.
In Assam, the final phase sees 40 seats in play, with the ruling BJP targeting a second term. 31 seats are going to the polls in West Bengal in this phase.
The 140 seats of neighbouring Kerala also vote in a single phase today, with the LDF government led by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan looking to retain power.
Puducherry is currently under President's Rule after the dramatic collapse of the V Narayanasamy-led Congress government. The party is contesting 14 of the 30 Assembly seats, with the DMK getting 13 and smaller allies the rest.
All 234 seats in Tamil Nadu - where the AIADMK and DMK traditionally reign supreme - vote in a single phase today.
Voting is underway with strict adherence to COVID-19 protocols.
The Election Commission has imposed prohibitory orders under Section 144 of CrPC in all the constituencies, declaring them as ''sensitive''.
Tight security arrangements have been made to ensure peaceful voting.