Congress Has Joined Hands With Those Baying For PM's Blood: Smriti Irani

Union minister Smriti Irani today blasted Congress chief Rahul Gandhi, saying his party has "joined hands" with a political outfit whose candidate was baying for Prime Minister Narendra Modi's blood.

Taking a jibe at Mr Gandhi, the BJP leader said he was day-dreaming to become the next prime minister. "I am saddened that the Congress politics has stooped so low. His ally says give Rs 50 crore to kill Modi. I want to ask Rahul Gandhi with whom you had forged an alliance, its candidate has said if he gets money he will kill Modi.

"The Congress has joined hands with such people," Ms Irani said at an election rally in the city.

"Is this the so called love which Rahul was showing for Modi? she asked.

Ms Irani was apparently referring to a video in which Tej Bahadur Yadav, the sacked BSF soldier whose nomination as the SP candidate from Varanasi was rejected by the EC, is purportedly talking about assassinating PM Modi.

Taking potshots at Mr Gandhi, she said, "He is a gentleman who winked in Parliament."

She said people witnessed Mr Gandhi's gesture of supporting those who raised the slogan of "Bharat Tere Tukde Honge (India will be dismembered)" at a university in Delhi.

"Not only this, Congress leaders have called the Army chief a goon and the Air Force chief a liar," she said.

Describing PM Modi as a poor woman's son, who is the prime servant of the country, the BJP leader said he has provided toilets and cooking gas facility to crores of women in the country under the NDA government's welfare schemes.

Ms Irani has contested against Mr Gandhi in the Amethi Lok Sabha seat, which went to the polls on May 6.

Sagar is among the eight Lok Sabha seats in Madhya Pradesh that will go the polls on May 12.

