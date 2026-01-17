"Election Was Very Strange...": Uddhav Thackeray On Civic Body Polls

Shiv Sena (UBT) president Uddhav Thackeray on Saturday described the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) elections held on January 15 as a "strange" and desperate fight for his opponents.

He levelled serious accusations, claiming the ruling alliance used "every method possible," from distributing cash to the alleged kidnapping of candidates, to force withdrawals and secure a win.

Addressing a press conference after the poll debacle, Uddhav Thackeray said, "This election was very strange. It felt like this was a life-and-death election for them. They opted for all methods, from cash to kidnapping our candidates; they forced candidates to withdraw their nominations."

However, he hailed the citizens of Mumbai who weren't scared despite attempts to intimidate and expressed deep gratitude to those who backed the Shiv Shakti Alliance, the first-time collaboration between his faction and his cousin Raj Thackeray's MNS.

A day after the BMC election results were declared, Shiv Sena (UBT) president Uddhav Thackeray on Saturday expressed gratitude to the citizens who voted for the 'Thackeray brothers' alliance' in the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) elections held on January 15.

"Voters are the saviours of democracy," he remarked, noting that those who were not scared have shown that the "strength of Shiv Sena UBT" remains intact on the ground.

Uddhav Thackeray also acknowledged that his dream of seeing a Shiv Sena (UBT) Mayor in the BMC remained unfulfilled for now.

"The wish to have our Mayor wasn't fulfilled, but the results have definitely shown the strength of Shiv Sena UBT," he said.

Thackeray also apologised for missing campaigns in some areas.

"Yesterday, election results were announced. I could not visit many locations to campaign, but we got a good response at several places. I would at first apologise to voters where I was unable to reach. I thank those who voted for Shiv Shakti Alliance (with MNS)," said Uddhav Thackeray.

Despite the Mahayuti alliance (BJP and Shinde-led Sena) clinching a majority, Thackeray's address focused on his party's resilience and the "unprecedented" nature of the battle.

After nearly three decades of Thackeray family dominance over India's richest civic body, the 2026 BMC results marked a historic shift. The BJP emerged as the single largest party with 89 seats, and the Mahayuti alliance crossed the halfway mark with 118 seats. However, Uddhav Thackeray, Shiv Sena (UBT) secured a respectable 65 seats.

The UBT-led Sena polled 7,17,736 votes, accounting for 13.13 per cent of the total votes cast. The MNS added 6 seats to the alliance tally, with 74,946 votes and a 1.37 per cent vote share. The Indian National Congress (INC) secured 24 seats, polling 2,42,646 votes, which represents 4.44 per cent of the total vote share.

Meanwhile, after a sweeping victory for the BJP-Sena's Mahayuti in the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) elections in Maharashtra, Mumbai is witnessing power play and hotel politics, as Shiv Sena has moved all its newly elected corporators to a hotel in Bandra, sources said.

According to sources, the Shinde Sena is likely to demand the post of Mayor in India's richest municipal corporation, as it celebrates the centenary year of its founder, Bal Thackeray, as a befitting tribute on his 100th birthday on January 23.

However, discussions on the Mayor post cannot take place in any of the 29 municipalities until there is clarity on the reservations for each municipality's Mayor post.

In November 2025, the Supreme Court noted that in 40 Municipal Councils and 17 District Nagar Panchayats the OBC reservation has exceeded the fifty per cent ceiling, and stated that State Election Commission may take a call whether to continue or abstain from continuing the election process, as it would ultimately be subject to the further proceedings in the matter before a three-judge bench that the Court has listed for hearing in January 2026.

Moreover, Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis, the BJP's most prominent face in the state, is flying to Davos to attend the World Economic Forum and is likely to return to Mumbai only by January 24.

Earlier today, Fadnavis stated that the decision for the Mayor post will be taken collectively by him, Deputy CM Eknath Shinde, and party leaders.

He clarified, "There is no dispute whatsoever on this." After the victory in the majority of the 29 corporations that underwent polling, the Chief Minister said that the Mahayuti will form Mayors in 25 of these civic bodies.

Among all winning candidates in the BMC polls, the BJP's vote share stands at 45.22 per cent, making it the single largest party in the civic body. Its alliance partner, the Shiv Sena, secured 29 seats with 2,73,326 votes, translating into 5% of the total vote share.

