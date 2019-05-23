Election Results 2019-'Everyone Voted Modi': Twitter Users Give New Meaning To EVM

Yes Narendra Modi Won Because Of EVM (Everyone Voted Modi)," Twitter users wrote. (Reuters)

As the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) surged to power, a section of Twitter users created a new acronym for the Electronic Voting Machine (EVM) today, labelling them "Everyone Voted Modi".

"EVM Everyone Voted Modi for Central and for YS Jagan in Andhra Pradesh," one user tweeted. Another user tweeted: "Yes Narendra Modi Won Because Of EVM (Everyone Voted Modi)."

The Election Commission had earlier dismissed claims by Opposition parties that EVMs were being moved around in the days ahead of the counting of votes.

It also rejected allegations of discrepancies at the strong rooms where the EVMs have been kept prior to the election results.

A delegation of 22 opposition parties met the Election Commission earlier this week, demanding that VVPAT (Voter Verified Paper Audit Trail) slips should be counted before the commencement of counting of votes polled in the Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs).

They had also demanded matching of all VVPAT slips with the EVMs in an Assembly segment in case of a discrepancy in random matching.

