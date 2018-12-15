NDTVBusinessHindiMoviesCricketLifestyleHealthFoodTechHOPAutoAppsTrainsArtWeddings
Election Results 2018 LIVE: Congress To Name Next Chief Minister Of Chhattisgarh Shortly

The Congress will hold its legislature party meeting in Ranchi today where the next chief minister of Chhattisgarh will be announced.

All India | Edited by | Updated: December 15, 2018 09:14 IST
TS Singh Deo and Bhupesh Baghel are being seen as leading contenders for the post of CM in Chhattisgarh.

New Delhi: 

The next chief minister in Chhattisgarh will be announced by the Congress party today. The Congress will hold its legislature party meeting in Ranchi today where the next chief minister of Chhattisgarh will be announced. Congress Chhattisgarh chief Bhupesh Baghel and Ambikarpur MLA TS Singh Deo are being seen as leading contenders for the post of chief minister. Congress ended the BJP's 15-year rule in Chhattisgarh in the recently concluded Assembly elections by winning 68 of the 90 seats.

Yesterday, Congress chief Rahul Gandhi met Mr Baghel, Mr Deo, Tamradhwaj Sahu and Charan Das Mahant in Delhi and held discussions with them. The meeting of the Chhattisgarh leaders with Mr Gandhi at his residence followed that of Ashok Gehlot who has been named as the new Rajasthan Chief Minister and Sachin Pilot who has been named his deputy.

With multiple claimants to the Chief Minister's post in all the three states, there have been tussles between the rival camps, with each of them strongly staking their claims for the post. There was high drama both in case of selecting Kamal Nath in Madhya Pradesh and Ashok Gehlot in Rajasthan as the respective Chief Ministers. It took several rounds of meetings over 36 hours to bring Sachin Pilot, the Rajasthan Congress president since 2013, on board.

The announcement had come shortly after Rahul Gandhi tweeted a photo with Ashok Gehlot and Sachin Pilot, all three grinning, with the caption: "The United Colours of Rajasthan". In a similar teaser tweeted by Rahul Gandhi, Kamal Nath and Jyotiraditya Scindia flanked the Congress president, the caption quoting Leo Tolstoy: "The two most powerful warriors are patience and time." Hours later, Kamal Nath was named Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister. 

In Mizoram, Zoramthanga will be sworn in as the Chief Minister today.


Dec 15, 2018
09:14 (IST)
Frontrunner for the post of Chhattisgarh Chief Minister: TS Singh Deo was the leader of the opposition in the previous assembly in Chhattisgarh. When Mr Deo on the Ambikapur assembly constituency in Chhattisgarh, he broke the jinx that the sitting Leader of Opposition does not get re-elected to the Chhattisgarh assembly.
Dec 15, 2018
09:11 (IST)
Frontrunner for the post of Chhattisgarh Chief Minister: Bhupesh Baghel is a seasoned legislator who had served in the Digvijaya Singh cabinet when Chhattisgarh was still a part of Madhya Pradesh and later in the Ajit Jogi government. He was appointed as the Congress's state unit chief in 2014.
ChhattisgarhChhattisgarh Chief MinisterChhattisgarh Congress
