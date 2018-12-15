Election Results 2018 LIVE: Congress To Name Next Chief Minister Of Chhattisgarh Shortly

TS Singh Deo and Bhupesh Baghel are being seen as leading contenders for the post of CM in Chhattisgarh.

The next chief minister in Chhattisgarh will be announced by the Congress party today. The Congress will hold its legislature party meeting in Ranchi today where the next chief minister of Chhattisgarh will be announced. Congress Chhattisgarh chief Bhupesh Baghel and Ambikarpur MLA TS Singh Deo are being seen as leading contenders for the post of chief minister. Congress ended the BJP's 15-year rule in Chhattisgarh in the recently concluded Assembly elections by winning 68 of the 90 seats.

Yesterday, Congress chief Rahul Gandhi met Mr Baghel, Mr Deo, Tamradhwaj Sahu and Charan Das Mahant in Delhi and held discussions with them. The meeting of the Chhattisgarh leaders with Mr Gandhi at his residence followed that of Ashok Gehlot who has been named as the new Rajasthan Chief Minister and Sachin Pilot who has been named his deputy.

With multiple claimants to the Chief Minister's post in all the three states, there have been tussles between the rival camps, with each of them strongly staking their claims for the post. There was high drama both in case of selecting Kamal Nath in Madhya Pradesh and Ashok Gehlot in Rajasthan as the respective Chief Ministers. It took several rounds of meetings over 36 hours to bring Sachin Pilot, the Rajasthan Congress president since 2013, on board.

The announcement had come shortly after Rahul Gandhi tweeted a photo with Ashok Gehlot and Sachin Pilot, all three grinning, with the caption: "The United Colours of Rajasthan". In a similar teaser tweeted by Rahul Gandhi, Kamal Nath and Jyotiraditya Scindia flanked the Congress president, the caption quoting Leo Tolstoy: "The two most powerful warriors are patience and time." Hours later, Kamal Nath was named Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister.

In Mizoram, Zoramthanga will be sworn in as the Chief Minister today.