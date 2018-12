Mr Zoramthanga took the oath as Mizoram's chief minister in Mizo language.

Mizo National Front (MNF) leader Zoramthanga was sworn in as Mizoram's new chief minister today.

Mr Zoramthanga was administered the oath of office and secrecy by Governor K Rajasekharan at a ceremony in Aizawal.

The MNF president took the oath in Mizo language.