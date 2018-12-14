Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Likely To Be Announced Tomorrow

TS Singh Deo said the announcement for Chhattisgarh chief minister will be made tomorrow

The Congress is likely to announce the Chief Minister for Chhattisgarh on Saturday with the contenders to the post -- state party chief Bhupesh Baghel and Ambikarpur MLA TS Singh Deo -- meeting party President Rahul Gandhi in the national capital on Friday.

"We had a meeting with Gandhi over the issue and a decision on who will be the Chief Minister will be taken on Saturday," Mr Deo told IANS after the meeting.

The meeting of the Chhattisgarh leaders with Mr Gandhi at his residence followed that of Ashok Gehlot who has been named as the new Rajasthan Chief Minister and Sachin Pilot who has been named his deputy.

With multiple claimants to the Chief Minister's post in all the three states, there have been tussles between the rival camps, with each of them strongly staking their claims for the post.

There was high drama both in case of selecting Kamal Nath and Ashok Gehlot as the respective Chief Ministers.