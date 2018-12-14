Madhya Pradesh Done, Rajasthan Decision Today Amid Protests: 10 Points

New Delhi: Violent protests on a highway in Rajasthan signaled a tough call facing Rahul Gandhi today as he tackles intense rivalry between two top leaders of the state, Sachin Pilot and Ashok Gehlot, over the post of Chief Minister. The Congress president called an end to a similar fight in Madhya Pradesh on Thursday with a photo he tweeted, flanked by rivals Kamal Nath and Jyotiraditya Scindia. Kamal Nath was named Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister after midnight, following multiple meetings in which Rahul Gandhi persuaded rival Jyotiraditya Scindia to stand down.