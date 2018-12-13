'Young Champions': Vijay Mallya On Sachin Pilot And Jyotiraditya Scindia

A UK court ordered the extradition of Vijay Mallya, wanted for alleged fraud and money laundering.

Fugitive tycoon Vijay Mallya congratulated Congress leaders Sachin Pilot and Jyotiraditya Scindia after the Congress won the elections in Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh. The reaction comes days after a UK court ordered the extradition of the businessman, wanted in India for alleged fraud and money laundering charges amounting to an estimated Rs. 9,000 crore.

"Young Champions @SachinPilot and @JM_Scindia Many congratulations," Vijay Mallya tweeted today.

With four big names, including Mr Pilot and Mr Scidia, as front-runners for the post of chief minister in Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh, the Congress is facing a tough choice in choosing leaders for the top job.

Soon after the extradition verdict on Monday, the former Rajya Sabha member said that he was exploring his legal options. "My legal team will review the judgement and follow legal procedures, I don't want to speculate anything," he told reporters.

Vijay Mallya was described as a "bejeweled, billionaire playboy" in the 74-page judgement.

Monday's verdict marked a major turning point in the case, which dates back to the now-defunct Kingfisher Airlines defaulting on loans sought from a series of state-owned Indian banks.

Vijay Mallya had in recent tweets offered to repay 100 per cent of the principal amount he owes banks in India, saying: "Please take the money". He said if his offer was accepted, Kingfisher employees should be paid first.

If the extradition takes place, Vijay Mallya will be kept in one of the high security barracks located in a two-storey building inside the Mumbai prison complex that also housed 26/11 terrorist Ajmal Kasab, news agency PTI quoted a prison official as saying.