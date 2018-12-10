Vijay Mallya Extradition Case: Full Text Of UK Court Judgment

Vijay Mallya sought to disprove the narrative that he has "stolen" money and said his offer to repay the principal amount to the Indian banks was "not bogus".

All India | Posted by | Updated: December 10, 2018 18:59 IST
Fugitive Indian tycoon Vijay Mallya will be extradited from Britain to India, London court said today.


New Delhi: 

Fugitive Indian tycoon Vijay Mallya will be extradited from Britain to India to face alleged fraud and money laundering charges amounting to an estimated Rs 9,000 crores, a London court ruled today.

Mr Mallaya sought to disprove the narrative that he has "stolen" money and said his offer to repay the principal amount to the Indian banks was "not bogus".

Here is the full judgment :



