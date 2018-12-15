Rahul Gandhi Meets Leaders, Decision On Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Soon

This is the third round of discussion that Rahul Gandhi is holding before selecting the Chhattisgarh CM.

After selecting chief ministers of Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh, Congress president Rahul Gandhi held hectic meetings with top party leaders today to decide on the top post for Chhattisgarh.

Sources said Mr Gandhi met Chhattisgarh's four potential chief minister candidates -- TS Singh Deo, Tamradhwaj Sahu, Bhupesh Baghel and Charan Das Mahant -- at his home in New Delhi and held discussions with them.

This is the third round of discussion that Mr Gandhi is holding before selecting the chief minister for Chhattisgarh, where the party has come to power after 15 years with a two-third majority.

Congress' central observer Mallikarjun Kharge and AICC in-charge for party affairs in Chhattisgarh PL Punia were also present at the meeting.

The sources said UPA chairperson Sonia Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra were also present at Mr Gandhi's home.

They said that a meeting of the Congress Legislature Party (CLP) is slated to be held at 4.00 pm in Raipur, Chhattisgarh.

However, it was not clear whether the announcement would be made in New Delhi or in Raipur.

The Congress yesterday named Ashok Gehlot Rajasthan's next chief minister after several rounds of discussions lasting more than two days. In Madhya Pradesh, Congress leader Kamal Nath was made chief minister-designate on December 13.