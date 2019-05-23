Narendra Modi All Set To Build A New India: Rajnath Singh On 'Historic' NDA Victory

Home Minister Rajnath Singh said PM Narendra Modi is now all set to build a New India

With trends indicating the Bharatiya Janata Party's return to power, senior leader and Home Minister Rajnath Singh on Thursday termed it "historic" and credited it to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's "astute" leadership and party chief Amit Shah's "dynamism".

In a series of tweets, Mr Singh said the people of the country have once again given a decisive mandate to the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) and reposed their faith in PM Modi's leadership and vision of New India.

"Spoke to Prime Minister Shri @narendramodi and the BJP National President Shri @AmitShah over the phone and congratulated them for @BJP4India led NDA's stupendous victory in these Lok Sabha Elections," he posted on Twitter.

I thank the people of India for once again giving a decisive mandate to @BJP4India led NDA and reposing faith in Shri @narendramodi's astute leadership and his vision of New India. Shri Modi is now all set to build a New India. 3/3 Chowkidar Rajnath Singh (@rajnathsingh) May 23, 2019

"This historic victory in the General Elections is the outcome of Modiji's visionary leadership, Amit Shahji's dynamism and the hard work of millions of BJP karyakartas on the ground," he said.

The home minister said PM Modi is now all set to build a New India.

Riding on a massive PM Modi wave sweeping through most parts of India, the BJP was set to return to power on Thursday as it led in 292 seats while the Congress trailed far behind with 50, according to trends released by the Election Commission for all 542 seats that went to polls.

Mr Singh, who contested from the Lucknow seat, was leading by over 1.5 lakh votes as per available trends.

