Advertisement
Edition
INDIA
INDIA
World
World

VVPAT Slips Found Dumped On Road In Bihar, Poll Official Suspended

The VVPAT slips were found scattered on the roadside near a college in the Sarairanjan assembly segment of the district.

Read Time: 2 mins
Share
VVPAT Slips Found Dumped On Road In Bihar, Poll Official Suspended
  • VVPAT slips were found on the roadside in Bihar's Samastipur district
  • The district magistrate has been directed to visit the spot and inquire into the matter
  • The first phase of the Bihar polls in 121 seats took place on November 6
Did our AI summary help?
Let us know.
Switch To Beeps Mode
Samastipur:

An assistant returning officer was suspended on Saturday and a case registered against him after a large number of VVPAT slips were found on the roadside in Bihar's Samastipur district, said a statement.

The VVPAT slips were found scattered on the roadside near a college in the Sarairanjan assembly segment of the district.

The Election Commission swung into action after a purported video of it went viral on social media.

The statement issued by the Chief Electoral Officer's office said the district magistrate has been directed to visit the spot and inquire into the matter.

"As these are VVPAT slips of a mock poll, the integrity of the polling process remains uncompromised. The contesting candidates have also been informed by the DM. However, the ARO is being suspended for negligence and an FIR is being registered against him," it said.

An investigation has also been started, it added.

The first phase of the assembly polls in 121 seats took place on November 6. 

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

Show full article

Track Latest News Live on NDTV.com and get news updates from India and around the world

Follow us:
VVPAT Slips, Poll Body, Bihar Polls
NDTV News
Edition
INDIA
INDIA
World
World
Get App for Better Experience
Install Now