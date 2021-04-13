Election Commission's Decision To Ban Mamata Banerjee 'Taken At BJP's Behest': Shiv Sena

Shiv Sena's chief spokesperson Sanjay Raut expressed solidarity with Mamata Banerjee

Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut today alleged that the Election Commission's decision to bar West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee from campaigning for 24 hours was taken at the behest of the BJP.

This was a "direct attack on democracy" and sovereignty of independent institutions of the country, Sanjay Raut claimed in a tweet.

The Sena's chief spokesperson expressed solidarity with Mamata Banerjee, while calling her "Bengal Tigress".

Assembly elections are currently being held in 8 phases in West Bengal.

The Shiv Sena, which is not contesting the polls, has extended its support to Mamata Banerjee, who heads the Trinamool Congress (TMC).

The Election Commission (EC) on Monday barred Mamata Banerjee from campaigning for 24 hours over her remarks against central forces and a statement which had alleged religious overtones.

Reacting to it, Sena's Sanjay Raut in a tweet said, "ECI has imposed a ban on Mamta didi for 24 hours. This is clearly done at the behest of BJP, ruling party in India."

"It is a direct attack on democracy and sovereignty of independent institutions of India. solidarity with Bengal Tigress, @MamataOfficial @derekobrienmp," the Rajya Sabha member added.

Mamata Banerjee is holding a sit-in protest in Kolkata today against the Election Commission's "unconstitutional decision".



