Election Commission Website Crashes Several Times On Result Day

The Voter Helpline app of the Election Commission too crashed on several occasions.

As soon as the counting for Lok Sabha polls began on Thursday morning, the Election Commission website designed to give out latest trends and results crashed.

The trend continued throughout the day. By 7.00 pm, the site had crashed on several occasions.

Apparently, the in-house IT division of the poll panel had failed to judge the hits or the counts the site would receive from across the globe.

Unlike 2014 , the website did not share parties' voteshare on a national basis. It was provided on a state-wise basis.

