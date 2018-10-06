Election Commission To Announce Dates In Madhya Pradesh, 3 Other States Today: Live Updates

The election dates in four states - in Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh, Mizoram will be announced today.

All India | Edited by | Updated: October 06, 2018 11:19 IST
Election Commissioner OP Rawat will announce the poll dates for five states today at 3:00 pm. (File)

New Delhi: 

The Election Commission will today announce the dates of the assembly elections in four states - in Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh, Mizoram. The election date in Telangana is also likely to be announced today, sources told NDTV.

The model code of conduct will be in place as soon as the announcement is made by Election Commissioner OP Rawat.

With the Election Commission expected to announce the dates for Assembly Elections in Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh among other dates, political parties are sending their star campaigners to these states to better their chances in the upcoming elections. While Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address a rally in Rajasthan today, his political rival Rahul Gandhi will visit Madhya Pradesh. 

BJP chief Amit Shah will also head to Madhya Pradesh, where he is expected to make multiple visits over the next few days to meet party workers, respective spokespersons of the two parties said. The Congress chief will arrive in Morena via Gwalior to take part in Ekta Parishad conclave, a party spokesperson said. He will proceed to Jabalpur on the same day where he will perform' Narmada Puja' at Gwari Ghat and later hold a roadshow.

Here are the updates on the story:


Oct 06, 2018
11:19 (IST)

OP Rawat held a meeting with chief electoral officers of five pollbound states in Delhi on Friday
Oct 06, 2018
10:51 (IST)
The election commission will announce the dates at 3 pm.
Oct 06, 2018
10:45 (IST)
The model code of conduct will be in place as soon as the announcement is made by Election Commissioner OP Rawat."
Oct 06, 2018
10:28 (IST)


All major parties have already started making aggressive pitches ahead of the state elections.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address a rally in Rajasthan's Ajmer today, while BJP chief Amit Shah and Congress president Rahul Gandhi will head to Madhya Pradesh, where they are expected to address a rally. The BJP has been in power since 2013.
Oct 06, 2018
10:25 (IST)
The Election Commission will today announce the dates of the assembly elections in four states - in Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh, Mizoram.
Election Commission

