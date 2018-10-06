Election Dates Announced For Rajasthan, 4 Other States; Results On Dec 11

Counting of votes will be held on December 11 for all states, said Chief Election Commissioner OP Rawat

All India | Edited by | Updated: October 06, 2018 15:55 IST
The model code of conduct has come into effect in all the states

New Delhi: 

The Election Commission today announced a single phase election in Madhya Pradesh and Mizoram, and a two-phase election in Chhattisgarh -- all of which will be held in November. Rajasthan and Telangana will also have a single phase election on December 7. Counting of votes will be held on December 11 for all states, said Chief Election Commissioner OP Rawat.

Elections in Madhya Pradesh and Mizoram will be held on November 28.

In Chhattisgarh, 18 seats will go to polls in the first phase on November 12. The majority of the state's seats - 72 - will go to polls on November 20.

With the Commission's announcement, the model code of conduct has come into effect in all the states.

