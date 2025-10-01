Advertisement
'Vote Chori' A Sham: BJP Slams Rahul Gandhi Over Bihar's Final Voter List

Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar thanked electors, political parties, and other stakeholders as the poll body published the final voter list yesterday

Leader of the Opposition Rahul Gandhi has accused the Election Commission of poll irregularities
  • Congress filed no complaints on changes during Bihar's Special Intensive Revision, BJP's Amit Malviya said
  • BJP alleged that Rahul Gandhi's Voter Adhikar Yatra aimed to shield illegal migrants
  • The Election Commission yesterday published Bihar's final voter list with 7.42 crore names
New Delhi:

The BJP has launched a scathing attack on the Congress after the Election Commission published the final voter roll for Bihar following the Special Intensive Revision. Amit Malviya, senior BJP leader and the head of the party's IT wing, has flagged that the Congress did not file a single complaint or objection with the poll body for the inclusion or deletion of any name from the voter list.

"As the Election Commission concludes the SIR exercise in Bihar and publishes the final voter roll, let it be noted - the Congress party did not file a single complaint or objection, in the prescribed format, for either inclusion or deletion," he said in a post on X.

"This exposes Rahul Gandhi's disingenuous politics. His Yatra wasn't about democracy; it was about misleading people and shielding illegal migrants. A direct threat to India's national security," Mr Malviya said, referring to Mr Gandhi's Voter Adhikar Yatra in poll-bound Bihar. "This so-called 'Vote Chori' narrative is nothing but a sham - a pretext to mask impending electoral defeats and undermine India's faith in the democratic process. A page straight out of George Soros's playbook, which Rahul Gandhi foolishly believes can resurrect his beleaguered party," the BJP leader said.

Mr Gandhi has earlier alleged that the Election Commission, in collusion with the ruling BJP, had engaged in poll irregularities and facilitated the addition and deletion of names on voter lists. The poll panel has trashed these allegations.

Bihar Congress chief Rajesh Ram has said the Special Intensive Revision was a deception from the start. "It was a process neither demanded by the public nor by political parties. Despite this, it was conducted with such carelessness and lack of transparency. Its fairness and transparency remain questionable. Our workers will thoroughly assess across the state how many names were removed and added to the list through SIR. This issue will not end here."

Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar thanked electors, political parties, and other stakeholders as the poll body published the final voter list yesterday. The total number of electors in the final list stands at 7.42 crore. There were 7.89 crore voters as of June 24.

Senior Congress leader Manish Tewari questioned the poll body about the deleted voters. "Who are these 47 Lakh Voters who have been deleted from the Final electoral roll in Bihar? @ECISVEEP must break it down into those who have shifted to other states, those who are dead and ghost voters on the rolls. It is this level of granularity of process that is essential for @ECISVEEP to attempt to commence the process of redeeming its absent credibility," he said on X.

