Rahul Gandhi Hosts High Tea For INDIA Bloc Day After Street Protest

In an attempt to keep up the pressure on the Centre over the Gyanesh Kumar issue, Leader of the Opposition Rahul Gandhi is hosting a high tea for leaders from the INDIA bloc as well as student bodies.

The tea huddle is being held at the Congress MP's 5, Sunehri Bagh Road residence in Delhi and several leaders have started arriving.

A post on X by Gandhi indicated that the Congress has decided to join forces with others, beyond the INDIA bloc, on the issue to avoid the protests becoming fragmented. There was, however, no mention of the Cockroach Janta Party.

"Today I have invited the leaders of the INDIA alliance, opposition MPs, student organisations, and people from the civil society to my home for tea. In this people's movement to protect democracy, we are all together - and this movement will continue relentlessly. After tea, we will all come together and present our case in front of the media," he wrote.

"All protests are one. #Unity," he added.