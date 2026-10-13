Advertisement
Edition
INDIA
INDIA
World
World
Trending Links

Rahul Gandhi Hosts High Tea For INDIA Bloc Day After Street Protest

The huddle is being held at Gandhi's residence in Delhi.

Read Time: 1 min
trusted source trusted source
Share
Rahul Gandhi Hosts High Tea For INDIA Bloc Day After Street Protest
"In this people's movement to protect democracy, we are all together," the Congress MP said.
New Delhi:

In an attempt to keep up the pressure on the Centre over the Gyanesh Kumar issue, Leader of the Opposition Rahul Gandhi is hosting a high tea for leaders from the INDIA bloc as well as student bodies.

The tea huddle is being held at the Congress MP's 5, Sunehri Bagh Road residence in Delhi and several leaders have started arriving. 

A post on X by Gandhi indicated that the Congress has decided to join forces with others, beyond the INDIA bloc, on the issue to avoid the protests becoming fragmented. There was, however, no mention of the Cockroach Janta Party.

"Today I have invited the leaders of the INDIA alliance, opposition MPs, student organisations, and people from the civil society to my home for tea. In this people's movement to protect democracy, we are all together - and this movement will continue relentlessly. After tea, we will all come together and present our case in front of the media," he wrote.

"All protests are one. #Unity," he added.

Got a follow‑up question on this article? Go on

How may i help you today
Show full article

Track Latest News Live on NDTV.com and get news updates from India and around the world

Follow us:
Rahul Gandhi, Gyanesh Kumar, INDIA Bloc
img
Edition
INDIA
INDIA
World
World
Get App for Better Experience
Install Now
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com