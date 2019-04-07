Election Commission Bans BJP Theme Song Composed By Babul Supriyo

The BJP had applied for the song's certification.

The Election Commission (EC) on Saturday said the Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) theme song composed by the Union Minister Babul Supriyo cannot be played anywhere.

The song written by Amit Chakraborty ushers the blooming of BJP's election symbol 'Lotus' in West Bengal and says no to Trinamool Congress.

Babul Supriyo had tweeted with the hashtag #EiTrinamoolArNa and used the same words in his song. "Ei Trinamool ar na" means "this Trinamool no more".

Additional Chief Electoral Officer Sanjay Basu said, "Firstly, the theme song was not pre-certified for which we had informed the Commission. Also, the song is being played in different places so there are instructions for stopping it."

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) member who had applied for the song's certification has been conveyed the EC's decision.

Not seeking prior permission from the Media Certification and Monitoring Committee (MCMC) is a violation of the model code of conduct, the official said.

Incidentally, West Bengal's ruling Trinamool Congress had filed a complaint regarding the content of the song.

Later, the BJP had submitted the lyrics of the song for permission after which the state Chief Electoral Office asked the party to submit a revised version.

With Inputs from IANS

Get the latest election news, live updates and election schedule for Lok Sabha Elections 2019 on ndtv.com/elections. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for updates from each of the 543 parliamentary seats for the 2019 Indian general elections.