Election 2019 Phase 2 Voting: A Look At Top Candidates

Polling for Phase 2 of Lok Sabha elections 2019 will be carried out on April 18. Around 1,600 candidates are contesting for 95 seats in 11 states and one union territory. Former Prime Minister HD Deve Gowda, BJP lawmaker Hema Malini, Senior Congress leader Veerappa Moily, Rajya Sabha lawmaker Kanimozhi, Uttar Pradesh Congress chief Raj Babbar and National Conference President Farooq Abdullah are among the prominent candidates for Phase 2 Lok Sabha election 2019. Earlier phase 2 polling was to take place on 97 seats, but was reduced to 95 as polling in Tamil Nadu's Vellore Lok Sabha constituency was cancelled by the Election Commission due to huge cash haul of Rs 11.5 crore. Polling in East Tripura seat was postponed from April 18 to April 23 after the poll body found that law and order situation there was not conducive for holding free and fair polls.

Here we have compiled a list of prominent candidates for phase 2 national election. For checking your name in the voters' list, click here. To know about the states going for elections in Phase 2 and their constituency-wise breakup, click here. To know details about election schedule and other important facts, click here.

Here are the top candidates for Lok Sabha Phase 1 elections:

In Assam, 50 candidates are contesting in five constituencies. Of these three candidates are women. The prominent candidates are BJP's Karipanath Mallah, who is Deputy Speaker in Assam Vidhan Sabha; Congress' Sushmita Dev, who is All India Congress Women President and sitting lawmaker and AIUDF's Radheshyam Biswas.

In Bihar, 69 candidates are contesting in five constituencies. Of these three candidates are women. The heavyweights include RJD's Shailesh Kumar who is sitting lawmaker and RJD Youth Wing President, JDU's Santosh Kumar who is sitting lawmaker from Purnia and Congress' Dr Mohammad Javed.

In Chhattisgarh, 36 candidates are contesting in three constituencies. Of these four candidates are women. The prominent faces are BJP's Chunnilal Sahu,a former legislator and Congress' Dhanendra Sahu who is a five-time legislator and former state party president.

In Jammu and Kashmir, 24 candidates are contesting in two constituencies. Of these one of the candidates is a woman. The heavyweights include BJP's Jitendra Singh and Congress' Vikramdaitya Singh, both contesting from Udhampur.

In Karnataka, 241 candidates are contesting in 14 constituencies. Of these 15 candidates are women. The prominent faces are Union Minister Sadananda Gowda, Senior Congress leader Veerappa Moily and former prime minister HD Deve Gowda from the Janata Dal (Secular).

In Maharashtra, 179 candidates are contesting in ten constituencies. Of these 12 candidates are women. The prominent candidates are former Maharashtra Chief minister Ashok Chavan, NCP's state vice president Rajendra Shingne and BJP's Pritam Munde who is sitting lawmaker and daughter of late BJP leader Gopinath Munde.

In Manipur, 11 candidates are contesting in one constituency. There are no women candidates in the state in phase 2 of Lok Sabha polls. The heavyweights include BJP's Rajkumar Ranjan Singh and Congress' O Nabakishore Singh.

In Odisha, 35 candidates are contesting in five constituencies. There are five women candidates in the state in phase 2 of elections 2019. The prominent faces include Union Minister Jual Oram from BJP, Congress' Samarendra Mishra and BJD's Sunita Biswal, who is daughter of former Chief Minister Hemananda Biswal.

In Tamil Nadu, 822 candidates are contesting in 38 constituencies. There are 63 women candidates in this constituency. The prominent candidates are DMK's Kanimozhi and Dayanidhi Maran. Union Minister Pon Radhakrishnan and Congress' Karti Chidambaram, son of former Union Minister P Chidambaram.

In Uttar Pradesh, 85 candidates are contesting in eight constituencies. There are 10 women candidates in this constituency. The prominent candidates are BJP lawmaker Hema Malini and Uttar Pradesh Congress chief Raj Babbar.

In Bengal, 41 candidates are contesting in three constituencies. There are 3 women candidates in this constituency. The heavyweights include BJP's Raju Bista who is an entrepreneur and social worker, Congress' Deepa Das Mumshi who is wife of former Minister Priyaranjan Das Munshi and CPM's Mohammed Salim who is two-time lawmaker.

In Puducherry, 18 candidates are contesting in one constituency. There are two women candidates in this constituency. The prominent candidates are Congress' Ve Vaithilingam, who is former chief minister and AINRC's Narayanasamy Kesavan, a former legislator.

