Lok Sabha Election 2019: Dates, Schedule, Facts - All Details Here

General Elections 2019 Schedule: Voting to be held in seven phases.

India is heading for Lok Sabha election 2019 next month - the world's largest democratic election exercise. Indian General Election 2019 schedule is out and the national election will be held in seven rounds from April 11 and the results will be announced on May 23. Assembly polls will also be held simultaneously in Andhra Pradesh, Sikkim, Arunachal Pradesh and Odisha, which would make it the largest elections to be held across the country in decades. In 2014, Narendra Modi-led BJP had won 282 seats out of 543 constituencies in Lok Sabha, handing out a crushing defeat to the 10-year-rule of the United Progressive Alliance led by the Congress.

Lok Sabha election 2019: Date, schedule - Here's all you need to know

Lok Sabha Election Dates:

Voting will be held across India on April 11, April 19, April 23, April 29, May 6, May 12 and May 19.

Lok Sabha Election Polling Stations:



More than 10 lakh polling stations would be set up to conduct the Lok Sabha election 2019, which is a new world record. Voter verifiable paper audit trail (VVPAT) will be used in all polling stations. 1.1 million electronic voting machines (EVMs) will be used in Lok Sabha Election 2019.

Lok Sabha Election Eligible Voters:

More than 820 million citizens will cast their votes across the country. The number of eligible voters has gone up by more than five times since the first general elections. Voter turnout has also increased from 46 per cent in 1951-52 to 66 per cent in 2014. In the last election held in 2014, there were roughly 815 million, but just 550 million exercised their right to vote.

Lok Sabha Election 2019 First Time Voters:

Lok Sabha Election 2019 will see over 1.5 crore first-time voters. These voters in the age group of 18-19 years constitute 1.66 per cent of the total electorate. Two-thirds of Indians are under 35.

Lok Sabha Election: Voters In "Others" Category

Transgender persons enrol in the electoral rolls as "Others" on the gender category. This time, the number of electors enrolled as "others" gender is 38,325.

Lok Sabha Election 2019 candidates:

More than 8,000 contestants will fight for 543 seats. 2 seats are reserved.

Lok Sabha Election Political Parties:

1,841 political parties recognised by the Election Commission will contest in Lok Sabha election 2019.

Lok Sabha Election 2019 Cost:

According to the New Delhi-based Centre for Media Studies, the Lok Sabha polling exercise, will cost an unprecedented Rs 500 billion.

Lok Sabha Election 2019: Phase wise breakup and schedule

Phase 1 (April 11)

1. Andhra Pradesh: 25 seats

2. Arunachal Pradesh: 2 seats

3. Assam: 5 seats

4. Bihar: 4 seats

5. Chhattisgarh: 1 seat

6. Jammu and Kashmir: 2 seats

7. Maharashtra: 7 seats

8. Manipur: 1 seat

9. Meghalaya: 2 seats

10. Mizoram: 1 seat

11. Nagaland: 1 seat

12. Odisha: 4 seats

13. Sikkim: 1 seat

14. Telangana: 17 seats

15. Tripura: 1 seat

16. Uttar Pradesh: 10 seats

17. Uttarakhand: 5 seats

18. West Bengal: 2 seats

19. Andaman and Nicobar Islands: 1 seat

20. Lakshadweep: 1 seat

Phase 2 (April 18)

1. Assam: 5 seats

2. Bihar: 5 seats

3. Chhattisgarh: 3 seats

4. Jammu and Kashmir: 2 seats

5. Karnataka: 14 seats

6. Maharashtra: 10 seats

7. Manipur: 1 seat

8. Odisha: 5 seats

9. Tamil Nadu: 39 seats

10. Tripura: 1 seat

11. Uttar Pradesh: 8 seats

12. West Bengal: 3 seats

13. Puducherry: 1 seat

Phase 3 (April 23)

1. Assam: 4 seats

2. Bihar: 5 seats

3. Chhattisgarh: 7 seats

4. Gujarat: 26 seats

5. Goa: 2

6. Jammu and Kashmir: 1 seat

7. Karnataka: 14 seats

8. Kerala: 20 seats

9. Maharashtra: 14 seats

10. Odisha: 6 seats

11. Uttar Pradesh: 10 seats

12. West Bengal: 5 seats

13. Dadra and Nagar Haveli: 1 seat

14. Daman and Diu: 1 seat

Phase 4 (April 29)

1. Bihar: 5 seats

2. Jammu and Kashmir: 1 seat

3. Jharkhand: 3 seats

4. Madhya Pradesh: 6 seats

5. Maharashtra: 17 seats

6. Odisha: 6 seats

7. Rajasthan: 13 seats

8. Uttar Pradesh: 13 seats

9. West Bengal: 8 seats

Phase 5 (May 6)

1. Bihar: 5 seats

2. Jammu and Kashmir: 2 seats

3. Jharkhand: 4 seats

4. Madhya Pradesh: 7 seats

5. Rajasthan: 12 seats

6. Uttar Pradesh: 14 seats

7. West Bengal: 7 seats

Phase 6 (May 12)

1. Bihar: 8 seats

2. Haryana: 10 seats

3. Jharkhand: 4 seats

4. Madhya Pradesh: 8 seats

5. Uttar Pradesh: 14 seats

6. West Bengal: 8 seats

7. Delhi: 7 seats

Phase 7 (May 19)

1. Bihar: 8 seats

2. Jharkhand: 3 seats

3. Madhya Pradesh: 8 seats

4. Punjab: 13 seats

5. West Bengal: 9 seats

6. Chandigarh: 1 seat

7. Uttar Pradesh: 13 seats

8. Himachal Pradesh: 4 seats