Lok Sabha Election 2019: How To Check Your Name On Voter List

Voter List for Lok Sabha Election 2019 is available on National Voter Services Portal.

The Lok Sabha Election 2019 dates have been announced and it's time you check your name in the Voter List and be vote-ready. By checking your name in the Voter List, you will ensure that all your details are up to date. You will also get to know the centre where you need to vote. You can also change your assembly constituency or apply for corrections in advance by filling up a few forms. The national election will be held in seven rounds from April 11 and the results will be announced on May 23. Voting will be held across India on April 11, April 19, April 23, April 29, May 6, May 12 and May 19. Elections will also be held in four states -- Andhra Pradesh, Sikkim, Arunachal Pradesh and Odisha - along with the parliamentary polls.

Lok Sabha Election 2019: Here's how you can check your name on the Voter List:

1. Go to the National Voter Services Portal's (NVSP) Electoral Search page - electoralsearch.in.

2. You can search your name on Voter List by entering simple details about you - Name, Father or Husband's Name, Age, Date Of Birth, Gender, State, District and Assembly Constituency.

Alternatively, you can simply punch in your EPIC number, which is your Electoral Photo ID Card number. This number is mentioned in bold letters on your voter identity card. Also mention the State and you will be able to check your name, polling station and other details on the page.

3. You can also apply for shifting to a different Assembly Constituency by filling up Form 6 or apply for corrections in electoral roll entry by filling up Form 8 on National Voter Services Portal (www.nvsp.in)

The model code of conduct has already been put in place. About 900 million voters would be eligible to exercise their voting rights, and among them about 15 million are between the ages of 18 and 19 years. About 900 million voters would be eligible for the polls, about 15 million between the ages of 18 and 19 years.

Lok Sabha Election 2019: Check the poll date in you state or Union Territory here:

Andaman and Nicobar: April 11

Andhra Pradesh: April 11

Arunachal Pradesh: April 11

Assam: April 11, April 18, April 23

Bihar: April 11, April 18, April 23, April 29, May 6, May 12, May 19

Chandigarh: May 19

Chhatisgarh: April 11, April 18, April 23

Dadra and Nagar Haveli: April 23

Daman and Diu: April 23

Delhi: May 12

Goa: April 23

Gujarat: April 23

Haryana: May 12

Himachal Pradesh: May 19

Jammu and Kashmir: April 11, April 18, April 23, April 29, May 6

Jharkhand: April 29, May 6, May 12, May 19 May

Karnataka: April 18, April 23

Kerala: April 23

Lakshadweep: April 11

Madhya Pradesh: April 29, May 6, May 12, May 19

Maharashtra: April 11, April 18, April 23, April 29 -

Manipur: April 11, April 18

Meghalaya: April 11

Mizoram: April 11

Nagaland: April 11

Odisha: April 11, April 18, April 23, April 29

Puducherry: April 18

Punjab: May 19

Rajasthan: April 29, May 6

Sikkim: April 11

Tamil Nadu: April 18

Telangana: April 11

Tripura: April 11, April 18

Uttar Pradesh: April 11, April 18, April 23, April 29, May 6, May 12, May 19

Uttarakhand: April 11

Bengal: April 11, April 18, April 23, April 29, May 6, May 12, May 19