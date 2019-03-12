Lok Sabha Election 2019: How To Check Your Name On Voter List

The Lok Sabha Election 2019 dates have been announced and it's time you check your name in the Voter List and be vote-ready. By checking your name in the Voter List, you will ensure that all your details are up to date. You will also get to know the centre where you need to vote. You can also change your assembly constituency or apply for corrections in advance by filling up a few forms. The national election will be held in seven rounds from April 11 and the results will be announced on May 23. Voting will be held across India on April 11, April 19, April 23, April 29, May 6, May 12 and May 19. Elections will also be held in four states -- Andhra Pradesh, Sikkim, Arunachal Pradesh and Odisha - along with the parliamentary polls.
Lok Sabha Election 2019: Here's how you can check your name on the Voter List:
1. Go to the National Voter Services Portal's (NVSP) Electoral Search page - electoralsearch.in.
2. You can search your name on Voter List by entering simple details about you - Name, Father or Husband's Name, Age, Date Of Birth, Gender, State, District and Assembly Constituency.
Alternatively, you can simply punch in your EPIC number, which is your Electoral Photo ID Card number. This number is mentioned in bold letters on your voter identity card. Also mention the State and you will be able to check your name, polling station and other details on the page.
3. You can also apply for shifting to a different Assembly Constituency by filling up Form 6 or apply for corrections in electoral roll entry by filling up Form 8 on National Voter Services Portal (www.nvsp.in)
The model code of conduct has already been put in place. About 900 million voters would be eligible to exercise their voting rights, and among them about 15 million are between the ages of 18 and 19 years.
Lok Sabha Election 2019: Check the poll date in you state or Union Territory here:
Andaman and Nicobar: April 11
Andhra Pradesh: April 11
Arunachal Pradesh: April 11
Assam: April 11, April 18, April 23
Bihar: April 11, April 18, April 23, April 29, May 6, May 12, May 19
Chandigarh: May 19
Chhatisgarh: April 11, April 18, April 23
Dadra and Nagar Haveli: April 23
Daman and Diu: April 23
Delhi: May 12
Goa: April 23
Gujarat: April 23
Haryana: May 12
Himachal Pradesh: May 19
Jammu and Kashmir: April 11, April 18, April 23, April 29, May 6
Jharkhand: April 29, May 6, May 12, May 19 May
Karnataka: April 18, April 23
Kerala: April 23
Lakshadweep: April 11
Madhya Pradesh: April 29, May 6, May 12, May 19
Maharashtra: April 11, April 18, April 23, April 29 -
Manipur: April 11, April 18
Meghalaya: April 11
Mizoram: April 11
Nagaland: April 11
Odisha: April 11, April 18, April 23, April 29
Puducherry: April 18
Punjab: May 19
Rajasthan: April 29, May 6
Sikkim: April 11
Tamil Nadu: April 18
Telangana: April 11
Tripura: April 11, April 18
Uttar Pradesh: April 11, April 18, April 23, April 29, May 6, May 12, May 19
Uttarakhand: April 11
Bengal: April 11, April 18, April 23, April 29, May 6, May 12, May 19