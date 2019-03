National Election Dates: Here's When Your State Votes

Lok Sabha Polls: The results will be announced on May 23. (Representational)

The Election Commission today announced the poll dates for the national elections. The seven-phased polls, to be held across 543 parliamentary constituencies, begin on April 11.

Voting will be held across the country on April 11, April 18, April 23, April 29, May 6, May 12 and May 19. The votes will be counted on May 23.

Along with the parliamentary polls, assembly polls will be held in Andhra Pradesh, Sikkim, Arunachal Pradesh and Odisha .

The model code of conduct has already been put in place. About 900 million voters would be eligible to exercise their voting rights, and among them about 15 million are between the ages of 18 and 19 years.

Here's when your state or union territory will vote: