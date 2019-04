Lok Sabha Election 2019: Phase 2 Voting On April 18, Polling On 97 Seats - All Details Here

Lok Sabha Election Phase 2 voting will take place on April 18. Result will be declared in May.

Voting for Phase 2 Lok Sabha Election will take place on April 18, Thursday. 12 states and 1 union territory will vote to elect representatives on 97 seats. Phase 2 Lok Sabha Election states are Assam, Bihar, Jammu and Kashmir, Karnataka, Maharashtra, Manipur, Odisha, Tamil Nadu, Tripura, Uttar Pradesh, Bengal, Chhattisgarh and Union Territory Puducherry. The voting time for Phase 2 elections will be from 7 AM to 6 PM. The first phase of Lok Sabha elections, that took place on April 11, saw a voter turnout of 69.43 per cent. A total of 91 Lok Sabha constituencies spread across 18 states and two Union Territories had gone for polls in Phase 1. The general election is taking place in seven phases. The polling dates for national election 2019 are: April 11, April 18, April 23, April 29, May 6, May 12 and May 19. This election will choose the 17th Lok Sabha. Elections 2019 result will be announced on May 23. To know election schedule, click here. To know how to find your name in voter list, click here.

Find out which constituency votes in Phase 2 Lok Sabha Elections 2019:

State Constituency Poll Date Counting Date Assam Karimganj April 18 May 23 Assam Silchar April 18 May 23 Assam Autonomous District April 18 May 23 Assam Mangaldoi April 18 May 23 Assam Nowgong April 18 May 23 Bihar Kishanganj April 18 May 23 Bihar Katihar April 18 May 23 Bihar Purnia April 18 May 23 Bihar Bhagalpur April 18 May 23 Bihar Banka April 18 May 23 Jammu & Kashmir Srinagar April 18 May 23 Jammu & Kashmir Udhampur April 18 May 23 Karnataka Udupi Chikmagalur April 18 May 23 Karnataka Hassan April 18 May 23 Karnataka Dakshina Kannada April 18 May 23 Karnataka Chitradurga April 18 May 23 Karnataka Tumkur April 18 May 23 Karnataka Mandya April 18 May 23 Karnataka Mysore April 18 May 23 Karnataka Chamarajanagar April 18 May 23 Karnataka Bangalore Rural April 18 May 23 Karnataka Bangalore Nor April 18 May 23 Karnataka Bangalore Central April 18 May 23 Karnataka Bangalore Sou April 18 May 23 Karnataka Chikkballapur April 18 May 23 Karnataka Kolar April 18 May 23 Maharashtra Buldhana April 18 May 23 Maharashtra Akola April 18 May 23 Maharashtra Amravati April 18 May 23 Maharashtra Hingoli April 18 May 23 Maharashtra Nanded April 18 May 23 Maharashtra Parbhani April 18 May 23 Maharashtra Beed April 18 May 23 Maharashtra Osmanabad April 18 May 23 Maharashtra Latur April 18 May 23 Maharashtra Solapur April 18 May 23 Manipur Inner Manipur April 18 May 23 Odisha Bargarh April 18 May 23 Odisha Sundargarh April 18 May 23 Odisha Bolangir April 18 May 23 Odisha Kandhamal April 18 May 23 Odisha Aska April 18 May 23 Tamil Nadu Thiruvallur April 18 May 23 Tamil Nadu Chennai Nor April 18 May 23 Tamil Nadu Chennai Sou April 18 May 23 Tamil Nadu Chennai Central April 18 May 23 Tamil Nadu Sriperumbudur April 18 May 23 Tamil Nadu Kancheepuram April 18 May 23 Tamil Nadu Arakkonam April 18 May 23 Tamil Nadu Vellore April 18 May 23 Tamil Nadu Krishnagiri April 18 May 23 Tamil Nadu Dharmapuri April 18 May 23 Tamil Nadu Tiruvannamalai April 18 May 23 Tamil Nadu Arani April 18 May 23 Tamil Nadu Viluppuram April 18 May 23 Tamil Nadu Kallakurichi April 18 May 23 Tamil Nadu Salem April 18 May 23 Tamil Nadu Namakkal April 18 May 23 Tamil Nadu Erode April 18 May 23 Tamil Nadu Tiruppur April 18 May 23 Tamil Nadu Nilgiris April 18 May 23 Tamil Nadu Coimbatore April 18 May 23 Tamil Nadu Pollachi April 18 May 23 Tamil Nadu Dindigul April 18 May 23 Tamil Nadu Karur April 18 May 23 Tamil Nadu Tiruchirappalli April 18 May 23 Tamil Nadu Perambalur April 18 May 23 Tamil Nadu Cuddalore April 18 May 23 Tamil Nadu Chidambaram April 18 May 23 Tamil Nadu Mayiladuthurai April 18 May 23 Tamil Nadu Nagapattinam April 18 May 23 Tamil Nadu Thanjavur April 18 May 23 Tamil Nadu Sivaganga April 18 May 23 Tamil Nadu Madurai April 18 May 23 Tamil Nadu Theni April 18 May 23 Tamil Nadu Virudhunagar April 18 May 23 Tamil Nadu Ramanathapuram April 18 May 23 Tamil Nadu Thoothukkudi April 18 May 23 Tamil Nadu Tenkasi April 18 May 23 Tamil Nadu Tirunelveli April 18 May 23 Tamil Nadu Kanniyakumari April 18 May 23 Tripura Tripura East April 18 May 23 Uttar Pradesh Nagina April 18 May 23 Uttar Pradesh Amroha April 18 May 23 Uttar Pradesh Bulandshahr April 18 May 23 Uttar Pradesh Aligarh April 18 May 23 Uttar Pradesh Hathras April 18 May 23 Uttar Pradesh Mathura April 18 May 23 Uttar Pradesh Agra April 18 May 23 Uttar Pradesh Fatehpur Sikri April 18 May 23 West Bengal Jalpaiguri April 18 May 23 West Bengal Darjeeling April 18 May 23 West Bengal Raiganj April 18 May 23 Puducherry Puducherry April 18 May 23 Chhattisgarh Rajnandgaon April 18 May 23 Chhattisgarh Mahasamund April 18 May 23 Chhattisgarh Kanker April 18 May 23

