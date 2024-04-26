Lok Sabha Polls 2024: 1,210 Candidates To Contest From 88 Constituencies In Phase 2

Voting for the second phase of the 18th Lok Sabha elections will be held across 13 states and union territories tomorrow. A total of 1,210 candidates, including 4 candidates from Outer Manipur, will contest the polls for 88 constituencies. The high-voltage campaigning for the second phase ended on Wednesday evening.

Polling is scheduled for Kerala, Karnataka, Rajasthan, Maharashtra, Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Assam, Bihar, Chhattisgarh, West Bengal, Manipur, Tripura and Jammu and Kashmir on Friday.

Here are some facts about the second phase of polling in Lok Sabha Elections 2024:

1,210 candidates in the fray across 13 states and union territories.

89 constituencies to see polling in Phase 2.

20 parliamentary constituencies in Kerala will go to polls tomorrow.

Kerala receievd the maximum number of 500 nominations.

Minimum number of 14 nominations were received from one seat in Tripura.

Total 96.88 crore Indians are registered to vote in general elections across seven phases.

Over 2.63 crore new electors have been included in the electoral roll, out of which around 1.41 crore are female electors.

More than 2 crore young electors, spanning the 18-19 and 20-29 age groups, have been added to the electoral roll.

In 2019, the NDA had won 56 of these 89 seats and the UPA 24. Six of these seats have been redrawn as part of the delimitation exercise.

All 20 seats in Kerala, 14 of the 28 seats in Karnataka, 13 seats in Rajasthan, 8 seats each in Maharashtra and Uttar Pradesh, 7 seats in Madhya Pradesh, 5 seats each in Assam and Bihar, 3 seats each in Chhattisgarh and West Bengal, and 1 seat each in Manipur, Tripura and Jammu and Kashmir will witness polling tomorrow.

Among the prominent contestants are Union minister Rajeev Chandrasekhar (Thiruvananthapuram), BJP's Tejasvi Surya (Karnataka), Hema Malini and Arun Govil (both Uttar Pradesh), Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi (Wayanad) and Shashi Tharoor (Thiruvananthapuram), Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar's brother DK Suresh (Cong) and former Karnataka chief minister HD Kumaraswamy (JDS).

