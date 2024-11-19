Maharashtra Assembly Election 2024: How To Check Your Name On Voters' List

Maharashtra Assembly poll 2024 voting: Polling will be held on November 20.

The voters in Maharashtra will cast their votes in the single phase on Wednesday (November 20) for the state Assembly elections. Polling will be held on all 288 constituencies will along with second phase of Jharkhand Assembly elections on the same day. In Maharashtra, the fight is between Mahayuti and opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA). Mahayuti is a coalition of three parties - the BJP, Shiv Sena (Eknath Shinde) and Ajit Pawar-led faction of the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP). MVA comprises of Uddhav Thackeray faction of the Shiv Sena, Sharad Pawar-led NCP and Congress.

The counting of votes for both the states will be held on November 23.

As voters get ready to exercise their franchise in Maharashtra Assembly election, it is important to note some important things. Voting will be held from 7am to 6pm.

Voter ID card (or voter information slip) and a photo ID proof are important documents to carry to the polling station so that the entire process can be done smoothly. Apart from these, Election Commission has specified approved documents for voters.

Documents required for voters

Aadhaar card

Passport

Driving licence

Employee ID (for government servants and public limited companies)

Official ID cards (for MPs, MLAs and MLCs)

PAN card

Bank passbooks with photo

Smart card

MNREGA job card

Health insurance smart card (issued by Ministry of Labour)

Unique disability ID

Pension document with photo

How to check your name on the voters' list

The Election Commission of India (ECI) has launched several services for the convenience of voters, among them is the one to check your name in the voters list online.

The simplest way to check name on the voter list is to visit the ECI website https://voters.eci.gov.in/

The website has an option to 'Search in Electoral Roll' under Services section

The page that will open will have three tabs - 'Search by Details', 'Search by EPIC Number' and 'Search by Mobile'

In the first option, a person needs to type details such as name, date of birth, state and district before clicking search option

If the name matches with the record, details of polling station and constituency will appear

The 'Search by EPIC Number' allows voters to search details Electoral Photo Identification Card number, or simply, voter ID number

After entering the EPIC number, the website will ask the voter to enter Captcha after which the details will show up

Voters can also search their details by mobile number. This will require them to enter the state and language along with the registered mobile phone number

After entering the Captcha, click on send OTP. Enter the code received on the mobile and details will be displayed

If a name is not found on the list, or in case of errors, the voter can correct it through the website before the polling day.