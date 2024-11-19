Maharashtra Assembly Polls: Mumbai Voter Count Crosses 1-Crore Mark

Maharashtra assembly polls are scheduled on November 20 and votes will be counted on November 23.

The voter count in Mumbai has crossed the one crore mark, up from 98.95 lakh during the Lok Sabha polls held earlier this year, a civic official said.

At the time of the Lok Sabha polls, Mumbai had 98,95,602 eligible voters, including 25,16,667 in the island city and 74,64,974 in the suburban district, as per EC data.

The Maharashtra assembly polls are scheduled on November 20 and votes will be counted on November 23.

Addressing a press conference on Monday, Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation chief Bhushan Gagrani said, "There are 1,02,29,708 voters in Mumbai for the assembly polls, comprising 25,43,610 in the island city and 76,86,098 in the suburban district. There are 54,67,361 men , 47,61,265 women and 1,082 are transgender persons." "Of these, a total of 1,46,859 voters are above the age of 85 years and 23,928 are persons with disabilities. A total of 2,288 are overseas voters and 1,475 service voters," said Gagrani, who is also Mumbai district election officer.

As per poll officials, a total of 2.91 lakh voters, including 53,372 in the island city and 2,37,715 in the suburban district, were added after the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

Besides, names of 43,020 voters were deleted, comprising 26,429 from the city and 16,591 from suburbs after the general elections.

Mumbai has 36 assembly constituencies --10 in the island city and 26 in the suburban district.

There are 410 candidates, including 105 in the island city and 315 in the suburban district.

A total of 10,117 voting booths have been set up, of which 2,538 are in the island city and 7,579 in the suburban district.

Speaking about security, Gagrani said the police department has presented a plan of deploying 25,696 personnel for the assembly elections in Mumbai.

"The city does not have any sensitive booth, though there are 76 critical polling booths out of a total of 10,117 voting booths at 2,085 locations. Of the 76 critical booths, 13 are in the island city and 63 in the suburban district," he said.

As per poll officials, these booths have historically recorded less than 10 per cent of the average voter turnout in the past elections.

"In Mumbai, there will be 84 model polling stations, of which 38 each will be handled by women and young election staff. Eight will be handled by divyang staff," Gagrani said.

Poll officials said the EC has acted upon 563 of 615 complaints filed through the C-Vigil app in Mumbai's city and 564 of 623 in the suburban district.

In Mumbai city and suburban districts, eight cases each have been registered for poll code violations. Another 30 cognisable and non-cognisable offences have been registered, an official said.

"We have seized Rs 33 crore cash in the island city and Rs 12.60 crore in the suburbs. The value of precious metals seized in the city and suburban district stands at Rs 6.97 crore and Rs 238.67 crore, respectively. Besides this, freebies of Rs 2.62 crore and Rs 3.21 crore from the city and suburbs, respectively," a poll official said.

Poll squads have seized 2,800 litres of alcohol valued at 12.89 lakh from the city and 39,385 litres of liquor costing Rs 1.10 crore from the suburban district.

Also, drugs of Rs 4.17 crore were seized from the city and of Rs 44.79 crore from the suburban district, the official said.

(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)