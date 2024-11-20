Assembly Elections 2024 Live: Maha Vikas Aghadi-Mahayuti Showdown, 12 Jharkhand Districts On Test

Assembly Elections 2024 Live Updates: Voting is underway in 288 Assembly seats in Maharashtra, with ruling Mahayuti and Maha Vikas Aghadi contending for power in the state. Key leaders in the race including Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, contesting from Kopri-Pachpakhadi, and Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, defending his stronghold in Nagpur South West. NCP leader and Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar is seeking to retain the family bastion of Baramati.

In Jharkhand, 528 candidates, including 55 women, one third-gender candidate, and 472 men, are contesting across 38 seats in this phase. Over 1.23 crore voters, including 61 lakh women, are eligible to cast their votes. The election primarily pits the Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM)-led alliance against the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA). Prominent candidates in Jharkhand include Chief Minister Hemant Soren, his wife Kalpana Soren, and his sister-in-law Sita Soren from the JMM.

Meanwhile, polling is also underway for the by-elections in 15 Assembly seats across Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, Kerala, and Uttarakhand. Nine seats in Uttar Pradesh--Meerapur, Kundarki, Ghaziabad, Khair, Karhal, Sishamau, Phulpur, Katehari, and Majhawan--are up for by-polls. In Punjab, by-elections are being held in four Assembly constituencies: Gidderbaha, Dera Baba Nanak, Chabbewal (SC), and Barnala.

Nov 20, 2024 09:10 (IST) Polling Begins In Kerala's Palakkad

Voting in the by-poll for the Palakkad Assembly constituency in Kerala, with the key contenders are Rahul Mamkootathil (Congress-led UDF), C. Krishnakumar (BJP-led NDA), and P. Sarin (CPI(M)-led LDF) in the fray.

The by-election was necessitated after Congress leader Shafi Parambil resigned as MLA of the constituency following his election to the Lok Sabha from Vadakara during the general elections.

The Palakkad constituency holds significant importance for the Congress-led UDF, not only for retaining the seat but also because their rival LDF candidate, Sarin, is the former digital media convener of the KPCC. Sarin was expelled from the Congress after he criticised the party's decision to select state Youth Congress president Mamkootathil as its candidate for the Palakkad bypoll.

Nov 20, 2024 09:07 (IST) Jharkhand Assembly Elections 2024: Key Contests

Prominent candidates in the fray include Chief Minister Hemant Soren, his wife Kalpana Soren, and his sister-in-law Sita Soren from the JMM. Key BJP leaders in the second phase include former Chief Minister Babulal Marandi, Assembly Speaker Ravindra Nath Mahto (JMM), AJSU Party chief Sudesh Mahto, and Leader of Opposition Amar Kumar Bauri.

The election is largely a fight between Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM)-led alliance BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA).

Nov 20, 2024 09:07 (IST) Second Phase Of Jharkhand Polls On 38 Seats

In the second phase of assembly elections, Jharkhand is witnessing with several interesting contests across 38 constituencies in 12 districts.

The first phase of the Jharkhand polls was held in 43 of 81 assembly seats on November 13. The results for all 81 constituencies will be declared on November 23, alongside those for Maharashtra Assembly elections and bypolls across several states.

A total of 528 candidates are in the fray for the 38 seats in this phase, including 55 women and one third-gender candidate and 472 male candidates. Among the 38 seats headed for polls, eight are reserved for Scheduled Tribes (ST) and three for Scheduled Castes (SC).

A voter turnout of 66.65 per cent was recorded across the 43 Assembly constituencies in Phase 1 of the Jharkhand polls, marking an increase of 2.75 per cent compared to 2019 assembly elections. According to the data released by the Election Commission, 37 out of the 43 constituencies saw more women casting their votes than men.

Nov 20, 2024 09:02 (IST) UP Bypolls: Over 30% Candidates Have Criminal Cases

Over 30 per cent of the candidates contesting the bypolls in Uttar Pradesh have criminal cases against them while 48 per cent are crorepati, according to a report.

The richest candidate in the fray is BJP's Shuchismita Maurya (Majhwan) with assets worth over Rs 50 crore to her name, followed by SP's Sumbul Rana (Meerapur) who has over Rs 40 crore and SP's Singh Raj Jatav (Ghaziabad) with Rs 28 crore, it added.

The poorest three in the fray are Independent candidates. Rupesh Chandra (Ghaziabad) has total assets worth Rs 18,000 followed by Reeta Vishwakarma and Gayatri, both of whom are contesting from Phulpur and have Rs 27,000 each to their names, the report showed.

In terms of education, 33 (37 per cent) candidates have declared their educational qualifications to be between 5th and 12th standard while 49 (54 per cent) candidates are graduates or above.

Nov 20, 2024 08:57 (IST) NDA, INDIA Lock Horns Across Nine Uttar Pradesh Seats

Bharatiya Janata Party and Samajwadi Party are in direct contest on all nine Uttar Pradesh seats - Ghaziabad, Khair, Meerapur, Kundarki, Karhal, Sisamau, Katehari, Majhawan, and Phulpur.

In Ghaziabad, BJP's Sanjeev Sharma faces SP's Singh Raj Jatav, with BSP fielding PN Garg. In Karhal (Mainpuri), a high-stakes battle unfolds in the SP stronghold. SP's Tej Pratap Yadav, grandson of Mulayam Singh Yadav, faces BJP's Anujesh Pratap Singh Yadav, a relative of the same family.

The Katehari seat fell vacant after Lalji Verma's elevation to MP. His wife is the SP candidate, while BJP has fielded Dharmaraj Nishad and BSP has put forward Amit Verma. Kundarki Assembly seat is in BJP state president Bhupendra Chaudhary's home district. Here BJP's Ramveer Thakur is taking on SP's Haji Rizwan. BSP's Rafatullah and candidates from AIMIM and Azad Samaj Party further make it a multi-cornered contest.

Nov 20, 2024 08:43 (IST) BJP Congress' poll planks in Kedarnath

Prime Minister Narendra Modi's association with Kedarnath and his direct involvement in the reconstruction projects worth more than Rs 2,000 crore launched in Kedarpuri after he came to power at the Centre has been one of BJP's major poll planks.

Alongside that, the party has also been highlighting the introduction of a strict anti-conversion law, crackdown on land jihad and the passage of Uniform Civil Code (UCC) as bold measures taken by the state government to stop the changing demography of the hill state to woo the voters.

Lack of development, BJP's alleged protection for the killers of Ankita Bhandari, mismanagement of the Chardham Yatra during the July 31 disaster and the state government's support to the construction of a replica of Kedarnath in Delhi are some of the issues the Congress has raised to win voters.