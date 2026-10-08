Elderly Man Rescued After Being Stuck In Ghaziabad High-Rise Elevator

An elderly resident was trapped inside an elevator for nearly an hour and a half at Proview Laboni Apartments in Crossings Republik, Ghaziabad. The incident, which came to light after security footage from inside the lift surfaced online, has raised concerns about building maintenance standards. The elderly man's identity was not revealed, but the incident has sparked outrage among apartment owners.

The CCTV clip shows the senior citizen entering the elevator alone. Shortly after the doors closed, the lift suddenly stopped, trapping him between floors.

Isolated inside, the senior citizen repeatedly called out for help and attempted to alert security and neighbours. But it took nearly 90 minutes before residents realised someone was trapped inside.

Residents eventually managed to force open the elevator doors and pulled the man out safely. He did not suffer serious physical injuries, but the experience shook him.

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The incident has renewed sharp criticism regarding elevator safety and maintenance in high-rise residential societies across the NCR region.

Some apartment owners even asked the society's management and maintenance team to explain the delay in emergency response and the lack of proper elevator servicing.

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Such incidents can be fatal

Although the elderly were rescued, such incidents can turn out to be deadly. Earlier this year in May, a seven-year-old boy died after getting trapped inside a lift at a residential building in Pune's Sinhagad Road area. The police said that the child has been identified as Shivansh Shailesh Dhut. The incident took place at Riddhi Siddhi Apartment in Nimbajinagar.

According to police, Shivansh was playing inside the housing society premises at around 10:00 pm, as he routinely did. During this time, he reportedly entered the building's lift and pressed one of the buttons. But the lift stopped midway.

Fire brigade personnel and a team from Sinhagad Road Police reached the spot and opened the lift after a rescue effort. However, the child was found unresponsive.