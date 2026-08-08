'Looking For You': Teen In Clown Costume Suspected Of Killing US Man At Home

A person in a clown costume was captured on a Ring camera late Monday night outside a home in East St. Louis, Illinois, less than an hour before a man was found stabbed to death nearby. Illinois State Police said the person seen in the video is a 15-year-old boy taken into custody in connection with the fatal stabbing.

The victim was identified as 78-year-old John Wesley Allen Sr, who was found on a roadway around 10 pm on Monday, reported CNN. St. Clair County Coroner Calvin Dye Sr. said Allen suffered multiple stab wounds. Authorities and the victim's family described the attack as random.

What happened that night?

Less than an hour before Allen was found, a Ring camera at a home about three blocks away captured the suspect wearing a black-and-red clown outfit and partially covering his face. In the footage, the person appears to look into the camera and say, "I'm looking for you."

Neighbours also reported seeing someone moving between homes, looking through windows and carrying a large knife, CNN affiliate KSDK reported. Police are reviewing the Ring footage along with other surveillance videos as part of the investigation.

Teen faces murder allegation

Police later located the teenager at a home and took him into custody. He faces a delinquency petition alleging first-degree murder in connection with Allen's stabbing.

The teenager has not been publicly identified because he is a minor. The St. Clair County State's Attorney's Office has asked the court to allow him to be prosecuted as an adult. Until then, the case remains under the Illinois Juvenile Court Act.

Who was the victim?

Allen was a retired bus driver and Navy veteran who was remembered by his family as a 'loyal churchgoer' and an 'amazing man'. His niece said he had worked as a bus driver for more than 35 years.

On the day of the attack, Allen had gone to the VA hospital for a checkup before planning to visit his sister, who lives close to the bus stop where he was attacked. His family said he was identified through the hospital bracelet still on his wrist.

Family struggles to understand attack

Allen's relatives said they are struggling to understand why he was targeted. "I'm just wondering why this person did this. He didn't know my brother,” his sister Marie Stanford told KSDK.

His niece Tenia Stanford also described the killing as a random act that left the family trying to cope with his loss. “My uncle has been driving buses over 35 years, and this is the first time something ever happened to him. Now we have to sit here and go through this pain and suffering because of some random act?” Tenia said.