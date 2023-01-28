Elaborate Traffic Arrangements For Beating Retreat Ceremony In Delhi: Cops

Traffic restrictions will be put in place from 2 pm to 9.30 pm Sunday. (File)

Delhi Police has made elaborate traffic arrangements for the Beating Retreat ceremony to be held at Vijay Chowk here, officials said today.

The Beating Retreat ceremony, which marks the formal end of the Republic Day celebrations, will be held tomorrow.

Traffic restrictions will be put in place from 2 pm to 9.30 pm Sunday, according to an advisory, adding Vijay Chowk will remain closed for traffic.

Traffic will not be allowed on Rafi Marg between Sunehri Masjid roundabout and Krishi Bhawan roundabout, beyond Dara Shikoh roundabout, Krishna Menon Marg roundabout and Sunehri Masjid towards Vijay Chowk. Traffic will be restricted on Kartavyapath between Vijay Chowk and "C" hexagon, the advisory said.

The commuters are advised to take alternate routes like Ring Road, Ridge Road, Aurobindo Marg, Madarsa ''T'' Point, Lodhi Road, Sunramanian Bharti Marg, Safdarjung Road, Kamal Ataturk Marg, Rani Jhansi Road, Minto Road etc, it stated.

The buses will be diverted from their normal routes from 2 pm to 9.30 pm on Sunday to facilitate the vehicles of invitees and spectators and to avoid traffic congestion on roads around the venues of the ceremony and India Gate, the advisory said.

The commuters are advised to make maximum use of metro services while planning their journey in the vicinity of New Delhi, it added.

Parking will be available for those coming to see illumination at Vijay Chowk behind water channels between Rafi Marg and "C" Hexagon (after 8 pm), the advisory said.

The motorists are advised to observe traffic rules, follow directions of traffic personnel and remain updated through traffic police Facebook page, Twitter handle and traffic police helpline, it added.

