Uddhav Camp's Rebel MP Tells NDTV Why He Decided To Switch

It is for 'vikas (development)', Sanjay Jadhav, rebel MP from the Uddhav Thackeray camp, who is set to cross over to Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena told NDTV.

On Sunday, at least two of six dissident Lok Sabha MPs - Nagesh Patil Ashtikar and Omprakash Raje Nimbalkar - of the Shiv Sena (UBT), led by Thackeray, confirmed their switch to the Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena, with Thackeray's party facing a second major split in four years.

In a video clip posted on his social media handle, Ashtikar said he has not compromised on his ideology and "has just gone from one Shiv Sena to another".

"The work of party workers is not being done as we are not on the side of power. People elected us with a lot of expectation, and getting their work done is my job. But I was not getting any development funds. The Rs 5 crore MPLAD fund is very limited. Considering these factors, I have taken this decision," Ashtikar claimed.

The Sena (UBT) has nine Lok Sabha members, and the rebel bloc needs at least six MPs -- two-thirds of the total strength -- to avoid disqualification under the anti-defection law.

The controversy intensified after a parliamentary party meeting held in New Delhi on Thursday was attended by only three of the party's nine Lok Sabha MPs.

Read: Eknath Shinde Gains Strength. How It Will Affect BJP, Shiv Sena Ties

NDTV spoke to Sajay Jadhav, MP from Parbhani and a close associate of Uddhav Thackeray, who also cited fund crunch as a reason for the big switch.

"Railway work on the Nanded-Wardha line is underway in our area. We have been actively pushing to accelerate it for the past two years, though the project has been ongoing for 15 years. Meanwhile, farmer suicides are occurring on a massive scale. There are 2,200 villages in my Lok Sabha constituency, and people come asking for funds, demanding specific works be done in their villages - yet we are unable to do anything," Jadhav, who is in Mumbai, told NDTV in a telephonic interview.

Jadhav is a seasoned leader who has demonstrated his political clout by winning the Lok Sabha election from Parbhani three consecutive times. He also served as an MLA from 2004 to 2014. He has been active as a prominent, aggressive face of the Shiv Sena and as a deputy leader in the Marathwada region.

"The funds simply don't come through," Jadhav lamented.

When pointed out that the rebel MPs are being labelled as "gaddar (traitors)", Jadhav refused to speak anything against Uddhav Thackeray.

"I have nothing to say about Uddhav ji. People talk about the need for development - asking how they will vote next time if it doesn't happen, and how they will explain this to others. The focus is on development. I hold no grievances against anyone," the rebel MP said.

Read | Sharad Pawar vs Indira Gandhi To Shiv Sena Now: Maharashtra's History Of Defections

Asked if he was under any pressure, he said,"Nahi, nahi (No, no)."

Any pressure from the investigating agencies? NDTV asked him.

"Our property is not that much. What pressure will be there from the agencies," he countered.

What prompted this sudden U-turn then? NDTV probed further.

"All MPs decided that this is what we need to do," he explained.

When pointed out that the Thackeray camp is accusing them of "selling" their loyalty and reputation, the MP played it down.

"Let people say whatever they want. We will do our work," he said, adding, "Work was not being done in the constituency."

"Vikas ke liye, logon ke kaam ke liye (The issue was precisely about development and for the work of the people," he stressed.

Responding to queries on the split in the Sena (UBT) through "Operation Tiger", Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis said the "operation" has been successful, while Eknath Shinde, his deputy, said he never leaves an operation incomplete.

