Eknath Shinde Praises PM Modi, Amit Shah For Standing By His Government

"I am fortunate that PM Modi's blessings are with the state government," he said.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde showered praises on Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah for supporting him in forming the government, and said that the Prime Minister has helped in the development of everyone in this country.

"At the time of the establishment of the government, PM Modi and Amit Shah said that we are with you. I remember the words of Amit bhai, who said, Shindeji, you move ahead, we are behind you like a rock," said Eknath Shinde.

"Earlier, the poor were kept poor. Now Modiji has helped in the development of all," he said.

"Narendra Modi is the number one leader not only in the country but also in the world. I am fortunate that PM Modi's blessings are with the state government," added Mr Shinde.

Speaking about the coalition with the BJP in the state, "What we did was right. We campaigned and fought the election together. However, the government was formed with someone else. Was it correct? No. That's why we came back with the BJP."

Talking about Shiv Sena founder Balasaheb Thackeray, he said, "Balasaheb used to say that if he becomes the Prime Minister he would get Article 370 removed and would build the Ram temple."

"His dreams are being fulfilled by Amit Shah under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi," he added.

The Election Commission has already issued an order to allot the party name 'Shiv Sena' and the party symbol of 'bow and arrow' to the Eknath Shinde faction. He termed the order as a 'victory of democracy' and 'ideologies'.

"This country runs on the Constitution drafted by Babasaheb Ambedkar. We formed our government on the basis of that Constitution. The EC order that came today is on the basis of merit. I express my gratitude to the Election Commission," he said.

(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)