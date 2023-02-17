Eknath Shinde Faction Gets Shiv Sena's 'Bow And Arrow' Poll Symbol

Eknath Shinde had led a rebellion in the Shiv Sena last year.

Nearly eight months after his coup in Maharashtra's Shiv Sena, Eknath Shinde's claim on the party's name and bow-and-arrow symbol has been cleared by the Election Commission.

Following his rebellion in June, when he walked away with most lawmakers of the party with the help of the BJP, setting off the eventual ouster of Uddhav Thackeray's state government, the two sides have been fighting for the party's identity.

Later, the Election Commission froze the bow-and-arrow symbol of the Shiv Sena and allotted the 'Two Swords and Shield' symbol to the Eknath Shinde, who is now Maharashtra Chief Minister, faction and the 'Flaming Torch' symbol to the Uddhav Thackeray camp.

In November last year, Uddhav Thackeray requested the Delhi High Court to overrule the Election Commission. However, the plea was dismissed by the court.

Last month, the factions led by Mr Shinde and Mr Thackeray filed their written statements in support of their claims over the party's name and symbol with the poll body.