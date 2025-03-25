Kunal Kamra Seeks More Time From Cops, Posts Sena Vandalism Visuals

Comedian Kunal Kamra, who is at the centre of a political firestorm after posting a satirical song on Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister and Shiv Sena chief Eknath Shinde, has sought a week's time to appear before the Mumbai Police in connection with the case filed against him. The police complaint against the comedian was filed by Shiv Sena MLA Murji Patel.

Mr Kamra, who has said he will cooperate with the police but does not regret his remarks or plan to apologise for them, also posted a video on Tuesday with visuals of Shiv Sena workers vandalising the venue in Mumbai's Khar where his comedy special was shot overlaid with another satirical song from the show.

In a satirical take on "hum honge kamyaab" (we shall overcome), the comedian had changed the words to "hum honge kangaal" (we shall be bankrupt) during his comedy special. It was this song that Mr Kamra used for his post on Tuesday, which showed Sena workers causing destruction at the Habitat Comedy Club in Khar, throwing chairs around and leaving a trail of documents and photos on the stairs in their wake.

The video also shows the Sena workers burning Mr Kamra's photo, getting ready to set fire to his effigy, and flashing the victory sign after being granted bail by a magistrate's court following their arrest for the vandalism.

Mr Kamra's post also features a clip of Shiv Sena Yuva Sena General Secretary Rahool Kanal, one of the 12 people affiliated to the Sena who were arrested for ransacking the studio. Using a popular movie dialogue, Mr Kanal had told news agency ANI that this (an apparent reference to the vandalism) was only a trailer and the picture was yet to come.

"It is not about taking any law in your hands. It is purely about your self-respect. When it comes to elders or respectable citizens of the country... when your elders are targeted, you will target someone of that mentality... The message (for Kunal Kamra) is clear, 'Abhi tak toh ye trailer hai, picture abhi baki hai'. Whenever you are in Mumbai, you will get a good lesson in Shiv Sena style," the Sena leader had said.