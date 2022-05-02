Eid-ul-Fitr 2022: When Is Eid-ul-Fitr In India? Know The Significance

Happy Eid-ul-Fitr 2022: Eid is celebrated across the world on different days as per the moon sighting.

Eid-ul-Fitr is one of the most important festivals for Muslims across the world. The festival falls on the first day of Shawwal, which is the tenth month of the Islamic calendar.

The Islamic calendar -- also known as the Hijri calendar -- is based on the phases of the moon. It consists of 12 lunar months making up a year of 354 or 355 days. As a result, Eid-ul-Fitr, like other Islamic festivals, does not correspond to a specific date in the Gregorian calendar and is based on the sighting of the moon.

This year, Eid-ul-Fitr is expected to begin on the evening of May 2, and continue till the evening of May 3. Eid is generally celebrated across the world on different days as per the moon sighting.

As per the central government's holiday calendar, Eid-ul-Fitr falls on May 3, and it is a gazetted holiday in the country. Celebrations will largely depend on when the moon is sighted.

Eid-ul-Fitr marks the end of one month of fasting from dawn to dusk -- known as roza -- practised by Muslims across the world. Eid-ul-Fitr translates to the "festival of breaking the fast" and is spent in prayer, charity and celebration with loved ones.

Several delicious dishes are made in Muslim households across the world, and gifts and best wishes are exchanged between family and friends. Of the many dishes prepared on the day, Seviyan, a sweet dish, is the most important and even lends the name "Meethi Eid" or "Sweet Eid" to the festival.

Muslims are also required to donate to charity and offer food, clothing and money to the underprivileged. This practice of charity is known as 'Zakat' and is one of the tenets of Islam. On Eid-ul-Fitr, Muslims are required to perform 'Zakat' before offering the Eid prayers.