Eid ul Fitr 2019: Date, Moon Sight Timing In India: All You Need To Know

Eid al fitr date: Eid is being celebrated in several countries today. In India, Eid date could be June 5 and may vary depending on moon sighting.

All India | Edited by | Updated: June 04, 2019 18:08 IST
Eid al Fitr in 2019: Eid marks the end of Ramadan, a month-long fast observed by Muslims worlwide.


New Delhi: 

Eid-al-Fitr is the first day of the 10th Islamic month of Shawwal. It marks the end of Ramadan, which is a month of fasting and prayer. According to timeanddate.com, June 5 will be celebrated as Eid ul Fitr in India, and the last day of Ramadan will be June 4. However, the dates may vary depending on the moon sighting.

According to the website, the sundown today is at 7:15 PM in Delhi, after which the moon sighting will be much clearer. So the moon sight timing in Delhi is likely to be around 7 PM to 7:45 PM. After the first visible crescent, Eid-ul-Fitr will be announced the next day.

This year, Ramadan in India began on May 7 and it lasts for one complete moon cycle, which is usually 29 to 30 days. After the Ramadan end date, Eid-al-Fitr date is announced.

Eid is being celebrated in Gulf countries - UAE, Saudi Arabia and Bahrain today. Indonesia, Japan, Malaysia are also celebrating Eid al Fitr today.

On Eid-al-fitr, the faithful offer prayers, listen to a khutba (sermon) and give zakat al-fitr (charity in the form of food). The festival is also celebrated with feasts with families, relatives and friends meeting, greeting and exchanging gifts.

