Eid Al-Adha: Date, Importance, History And Significance Of Bakrid

2019 Eid Al-adha: Bakrid is one of the most important festivals for Islamic followers.

Eid-ul-Adha 2019, Bakra Eid or Bakrid will be celebrated on August 12, Monday in India. The "festival of sacrifice" honours the willingness of Ibrahim, the messenger in Islam, to sacrifice his son as an act of obedience to God's command. Muslims worldwide celebrate Bakrid by sacrificing a male goat as a symbol of the sacrifice made by Ibrahim. The families feast on the goat's meat and also distribute it to the poor. Devotees also offer the Eid al-Adha prayers at the mosque, wear new clothes and greet each other.

Eid al-Adha falls on the 10th day of Dhu al-Hijjah, the last month of the lunar year. It is also when Hajj, a pilgrimage in which the followers of Islam are required to complete once in their lives, takes place.

Eid Al Adha Significance And History

Bakrid is one of the most important festivals for Islamic followers as it marks the supreme sacrifice of Prophet Ibrahim or Abraham. As legend has it, the Prophet was challenged by God to prove his faith in Him and to do that, the Prophet had to sacrifice something that he held very dear to him. The Prophet's steadfast faith in God had prompted him to offer his 13-year-old son, Ismail, for sacrifice.

Moved by this willingness of the Prophet to prove his devotion to Him, God sent the angel Jibra'il or Gabriel to place a goat in the place of Ibrahim's son. From that day onwards, followers of Islam celebrate Eid al-Adha by sacrificing male goats, which are typically divided into three separate portions. These three portions are meant for separate purposes - one part goes to the poor and the needy, the other part goes to the friends and relatives, and the third part is reserved by a family for its own members.

Eid Al Adha Date:

This year Eid Al Adha or Bakrid will be celebrated on August 12, Monday.

Eid Al Adha Festive food

Bakrid feast dishes include mutton biryani, mutton korma, mutton keema and bhuni kaleji. Among the desserts are sheer kurma and kheer.

Get Breaking news, live coverage, and Latest News from India and around the world on NDTV.com. Catch all the Live TV action on NDTV 24x7 and NDTV India. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for latest news and live news updates.