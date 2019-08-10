Eid Al-Adha: Eid Mubarak Images, Wishes, Message, SMS, Quotes, Photos For WhatsApp And Facebook Status

2019 Eid Al-adha: Bakrid is one of the most important festivals for Islamic followers.

Eid-ul-Adha 2019, Bakra Eid or Bakrid is here. Also called the "festival of sacrifice", the day is celebrated by Muslims across the world. Bakrid is one of the most important festivals for Islamic followers as it marks the supreme sacrifice of Prophet Ibrahim or Abraham. According to the legend, the Prophet was challenged by God to prove his faith in Him and to do that, the Prophet had to sacrifice something that he held very dear to him. The Prophet's steadfast faith in God had prompted him to offer his 13-year-old son, Ismail, for sacrifice. Moved by this willingness of the Prophet to prove his devotion to Him, God sent the angel Jibra'il or Gabriel to place a goat in the place of Ibrahim's son. From that day onwards, followers of Islam celebrate Eid al-Adha by sacrificing male goats. Here we have compiled some messages you can send to your friends and family.

Eid Mubarak: Eid Al-adha Images, Wishes, Message, SMS, Quotes:

May the festival of Eid bring lots of joy and happiness into your life. Have a blessed Eid al adha.

On Eid al Adha, here's wishing that all your prayers are answered. Have a blessed Eid al-Adha!

May Allah bless you the with the gifts of kindness, patience, love and truthfulness. May you get what you are seeking. Eid al adha Mubarak.

Eid al adha messages you can send to your loved ones.

May the magic of this Eid bring lots of happiness in your life and may you celebrate it with all your close friends and may it fill your heart with wonders. Eid Mubarak!

May you get peace, prosperity and happiness on this day. Eid Mubarak!

May this Eid brings you joys unlimited, may all your wishes come true on this holy day and may you and your family be blessed by the grace of Allah. Eid al-adha Mubarak!

Eid Mubarak: May you have a great Eid ahead.

When my arms can't reach people close to my heart, I always hug them with my prayers. Have a joyful Eid.

He is the One God; the Creator, the Initiator, the Designer. To Him belong the most beautiful names. Glorifying Him is everything in the heavens and the earth. He is the Almighty, most wise.

May the luminous divine light reflect in your life and brighten your every pore. Eid Mubarak, my friend.

You'll be in my prayers today. May Allah bless you. Bakrid Mubarak!

Eid wishes you can send to your friends and family.

Eid is the time for sharing, caring and merry-making. With sweet puddings and delicacies, have a grand feast of togetherness. Have a wonderful Eid. Bakrid Mubarak.

Eid greetings to you and your family.

Accept the blessings of Allah with all your heart and forget all the pains. They were meant to teach you. Have a blessed Eid al adha.

May Allah guide you on a righteous path always. May the light always steer you in right direction. Have a wonderful Eid al adha.

