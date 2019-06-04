Eid 2019: Kashmiris Drown In Festive Spirit; Markets, Roads Jam-Packed

Eid al Fitr in 2019: Eid marks the end of Ramadan, a month-long fast observed by Muslims worlwide.

As Eid al fitr approaches, markets in Kashmir Valley are flooded with enthusiastic shoppers. True to the festive spirit, Kashmiris are queuing up at bakeries, mutton and poultry shops, departmental stores, sweet shops, ready-made garment shops and shops selling toys, mobile phones, refrigerators to buy every imaginable thing that can add to the festivities of Eid-ul-fitr on Wednesday.

Most interior and even main roads are choked as people are out for Eid shopping. During this joyous time, prices were not the priority. Mutton is being sold in Srinagar and other places at Rs 550 per kg while the officially announced rate is Rs 450 per kg, but the mutton shops were seen doing brisk business.

"All that the buyers are worried about is the availability of things they want to buy, prices seem to be nobody's concern," said Muhammad Ashraf, a resident of old city Srinagar as he waited for his turn at a bakery shop.

Road leading to various markets is seeing massive traffic jams. Gonikhan and Nowhatta markets, which are popular for women and children items, have been jam-packed with Eid most likely to be tomorrow. The Eid date will be confirmed by evening after the moon sighting.

The roadside vendors have also set up stalls at Lal Chowk and in adjoining areas selling different merchandise. Serpentine queues are also seen at ATM outlets and banks.

The fasting month will end on Tuesday or day after depending on the sighting of the moon.

Many charitable trusts have come up in Kashmir especially during the last two decades whose account books are annually audited and results are published for public scrutiny. People lavishly contribute to these charitable trusts and help others' Eid a joyous occasion.

Eid-ul-fitr has a special significance as it marks the end of Ramadan, a month-long fast that is observed by Muslims across the world. The holy fast or roza is observed from sunrise to sunset. After Ramadan, Eid is celebrated on the first day of Shawwal, the 10th month of the Islamic lunar calendar. Eid gifts, known as Eidi, are given to children and relatives on this festival of breaking the fast.

(With inputs from PTI, IANS)